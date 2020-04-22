COLUMBIA — Thirty Mid-South Conference archery student-athletes, including one from Floyd County, earned Academic All-MSC honors, conference officials announced on Monday.
Betsy Layne High School graduate Kirklin Newsome (Basic Bow) was one of four archers from the University of Pikeville to earn academic all-conference honors. Brown hails from Mud Creek.
Along with Brown, sophomores Mason Hess and Tori Gayheart as well as junior Lauren Burgess represented UPIKE on the All-MSC list.
This is the second year that Burgess has been an Academic All-MSC honoree.
Cumberlands led the MSC with nine honorees while Kentucky Christian and Lindsey Wilson had the second-most award winners with five each.
In order to be nominated by an institution, a student-athlete must appear on the team eligibility sheet, maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.25 on a 4.0 scale and must have achieved at least sophomore academic status.
Community Trust Bank is the sponsor of the Mid-South Conference Academic Award program. Founded in 1903 in Pikeville, Community Trust Bank currently serves communities in Kentucky, West Virginia and Tennessee with 79 banking locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.