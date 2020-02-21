Floyd Central senior setter Caroline Parsons is headed to the next level. Parsons signed with the Alice Lloyd College volleyball program during a ceremony at FCHS on Wednesday.
One of the area’s top high school volleyball players, Parsons helped to lead Floyd Central to the 2019 15th Region title. During her three-year career at Floyd Central, Parsons was named the 2018 58th District Tournament Most Valuable Player, honored as a two-time All-58th District Team selection (2018, 2019), selected to the Appalachian Newspapers’ All-Mountains Team (2019) and listed on the 2019 KVCA Preseason Watch List.
In addition to helping her team claim the 15th Region title, Parsons was a three-time 58th District Champion (2017, 2018, 2019).
Parsons concluded her high school career with 932 assists, 274 digs and 87 aces.
