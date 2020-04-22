PRESTONSBURG — Prestonsburg High School senior John Rose made his college choice official on Thursday. Choosing to remain in-state, Rose signed with the Union College archery program.
As a senior, Rose competed in both archery and football for the Blackcats. A key contributor in each sport, Rose opted to continue to compete in archery while furthering his education.
Rose will join teammate Johnathan Stanley with the Union College men’s archery program in the fall. Stanley signed with the Bulldogs in March.
An accomplished student-athlete, Rose will compete in the Men’s Bowhunter division for the Bulldogs.
Rose was among the leaders for the Prestonsburg boys’ archery team throughout his senior season, helping to pace the Blackcats.
Union competes with Bethel, Campbellsville, Cumberlands, Georgetown, Kentucky Christian, Lindsey Wilson, Pikeville, Shawnee State and Thomas More in the Mid-South Conference.
(0) comments
