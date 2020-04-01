PRESTONSBURG — Prestonsburg persevered throughout the 2019/2020 boys’ high school basketball season. Coach Brent Rose guided Prestonsburg to a 58th District runner-up finish and an appearance in the 15th Region Boys’ Basketball Tournament.
But it wasn’t easy.
Starting strong, Prestonsburg opened the season 6-1. However, injuries, illness and additional issues hampered the Blackcats during the latest prep hoops campaign.
“Obviously, this season had lots of highs and lows.” said Rose. “We started off so hot and looked like a contender but as injuries, illness and other issues crept up on us, we had a difficult second half of the season. We played a lot of young guys down the stretch and that should bode well for them this upcoming season. To play in the environments you see during district and region tournaments will only help these guys going forward.”
Turning its latest campaign around in the postseason, Prestonsburg edged rival Betsy Layne 56-54 in double overtime during the 58th District Boys’ Basketball Tournament semifinals.
Lawrence County, which ultimately finished as the 15th Region runner-up, topped Prestonsburg in the 58th District championship game.
“I am really proud of these guys for hanging in there and giving it all they had versus the best teams in our region,” Rose added. “I’m excited to see what the future holds.”
Senior Adam Slone, who has committed to Alice Lloyd College, led the Blackcats during the 2019/2020 season. Slone averaged 14.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game for the Blackcats.
As part of a balanced attack, Will Gullett (7.9 ppg, 5.1 rpg), Ryan Rose (7.6 ppg, 6.1 rpg) and Grant Justice (6.1 ppg) helped to pace the Blackcats. After being sidelined with an injury in January, Justice returned to provide a lift for Prestonsburg in the 58th District Boys’ Basketball Tournament.
“Individually we were led by Adam Slone,” Rose noted. “It will be hard to replace his points and rebounding, but more importantly his grit on the floor. Going into the game versus Betsy Layne in the district tournament he had tested positive for flu. Then, he has his nose broken in the game versus Betsy Layne and follows that up by severely spraining his ankle against Lawrence County in the district championship. But there was never a doubt he would play in the region tournament and he put together an excellent performance.”
Losing Justice midway through the regular-season hindered Prestonsburg’s progress.
“Losing Grant Justice to an injury in January really hurt us,” said Rose. “I think he showed in the district tournament the kind of player he is. He was probably about 50 percent but 50 percent of him is pretty good. I look for him to be completely healed by the time we get out of quarantine and have a great senior season. I told him he will go down in history as the guy that hit a game-winner in the district tournament with a broken kneecap.
“Another player, Kaleb Jarvis, was injured during football season and was never near 100 percent. So, I think a healthy Kaleb really changes our club next season. Will Gullett played big down the stretch. He’s physical and made a big impact against great competition. No one outworks him, so I look for him to be really good next year. Ryan (Rose) really came on in the second half of the season. He’s a difficult matchup for most teams. He’s working hard to get stronger. He averaged close to a double-double the last 10 games of the season.”
Multiple young players provided lifts off the bench for the Blackcats. Working out of reserve roles, Dylan Moore, Wes Salisbury, Nic Kidd and Jacob Martin played big down the stretch for 58th District runner-up Prestonsburg. Rose is also hopeful to have a healthy Jon Little (broken nose) and Ethan Jarvis ( broken leg) in the 2020/2021 boys’ high school basketball season.
“Dylan (Moore) really gave us a boost once he became eligible the last week of the season,” Rose commented. “Wes (Salisbury) played solid at point for us in Grant’s absence and did a good job of running the show in the region tournament. Nic (Kidd) has tons of talent and what can you say about him drilling those free throws in overtime versus Betsy Layne. Jacob (Martin) can really shoot the ball and is working hard to keep improving. Also, Caleb Lawson, Kasey Meade and James McGuire all improved throughout the season, so I think we will have a lot of competition for playing time and that’s a good thing. Both Jon (Little) and Ethan (Jarvis) have a winning mentality.”
Along with the returning players, additional help is on the way for the Blackcats.
“We have a strong freshman class coming in as well that has good size and talent,” Rose confirmed. “Our freshmen won the district freshman tournament.”
Currently sidelined due to the coronavirus, Prestonsburg basketball coaches and players are anxious to return to work in the offseason.
“Right now, we are like everyone else, waiting on this pandemic to hopefully pass so we can get back to a normal life,” Rose remarked.
