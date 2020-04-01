PRESTONSBURG — Following the coronavirus outbreak, StoneCrest Golf Course has introduced new procedures.
All patrons will now check in at the turnaround at the entrance to the course and be given instructions at that point.
Tee times are mandatory.
Golfers should not arrive at the course any earlier than 20 minutes before their tee time.
Tee time intervals will now be 15 minutes apart.
Walk-ins can check in at at the turnaround and be given the next available tee time. The walk-ins should not return any earlier than 20 minutes before their tee time.
Only one golfer is allowed per cart.
StoneCrest Golf Course staff members are working to keep golfers safe. The staff members are sanitizing all golf carts before and after each use.
The StoneCrest Proshop and Grill will be operated out of window for service. The Proshop payment window is located beside the front entrance of the building.
The grill is accessible by the window on the side of the building facing hole number one.
Putting cups are raised 1” above the surface. If a golfer hits the cup and the ball comes to rest within one putter length the putt will be counted as made.
Golfers should not touch flagsticks and leave them in place.
All water coolers, rakes, ball washers and divot mix buckets have been removed from the course.
Bathrooms are being sanitized multiple times daily.
A scramble scheduled to be held at StoneCrest Golf Course on Saturday, March 28 was canceled.
Opened for play in 2001, StoneCrest is recognized as one of the top golf courses in Kentucky. StoneCrest Golf Course has played host to both the Men’s and Women’s State Amateur Championships.
For more information on StoneCrest Golf Course, call 606-886-1006.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.