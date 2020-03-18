Much-improved Betsy Layne suffered a loss in the 58th District Boys’ Basketball Tournament semifinals, but that doesn’t take away from what the Bobcats were able to accomplish in the 2019/2020 boys’ high school basketball season.
The young boys’ basketball team in the 15th Region, Betsy Layne didn’t feature any seniors and only one junior on its roster during the latest hoops campaign. Betsy Layne ended the 2019/2020 season 17-12, compiling its best record in five years.
“It was a pleasure coaching these young men this season,” Betsy Layne coach Brad Short said, following the conclusion of the 2019/2020 boys’ high school basketball season. “I thought our boys improved leaps and bounds. It was obvious that we were not happy with our outcome in the postseason, but that does not take away from what these young men have accomplished at such a young age. From day one, we talked about growing as far as maturity, character and morally as well as becoming a team on the court. I think our boys learned a lot this year and will continue to learn. I do not know of any team out there that had no seniors and only one junior on its roster. Despite this, we finished our season with a 17-12 record with numerous wins over quality opponents. This was our school’s best record in five years. We will be returning everyone next season and then everyone but Jordan Frazier two years from now.”
Junior guard Jordan Frazier led Betsy Layne in scoring and rebounding during the 2019/2020 season, averaging 19.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. Frazier scored 544 points in 28 games for the Bobcats.
Four Bobcats averaged double figures in scoring. Accompanying Frazier in double figures in scoring for Betsy Layne were sophomores Brady Robinson (13.4 ppg), Chase Mims (10.8 ppg, 6.2 rpg) and Lukas Manns (10.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg).
Betsy Layne notched wins over Pike Central, Magoffin County, Lee County, Morgan County, Wolfe County, Raceland, Owsley County, Buckhorn, Prestonsburg, Floyd Central, Letcher Central, Knott Central and East Ridge during the 2019/2020 season. The Bobcats won the Buckhorn Christmas Lake Classic in late-December.
Betsy Layne used a balanced offensive attack throughout its latest campaign. Freshman Andrew Kidd (6.7 ppg) and sophomore Jake Rainey (3.9 ppg) helped to pace Betsy Layne in the 2019/2020 season.
As a team, Betsy Layne shot 45.4 percent from the field. The Bobcats shot 33.5 percent from three-point range.
Betsy Layne shot 63.7 percent from the free-throw line.
“The sky is the limit for this team,” Short added. “I truly believe if this team can stay together we can legitimately compete for a region title and more in the upcoming years. Mr. Roberts, our principal, is doing a great job of promoting a winning culture in the classrooms and we are building on that with our sports programs. I would like to thank everyone that has bought into the process and truly supporting these young men and out coaching staff.”
