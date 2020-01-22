Dozens of people from around Pikeville braved snow and freezing temperatures on Monday to come together and march downtown as part of the fifth annual Unity March, held in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.
The event started in front of the parking garage along Hambley Boulevard at 10 a.m., and participants ended at the Pikeville United Methodist Church, where a ceremony was held to reflect on the legacy of the famous pastor and civil rights leader.
The ceremony featured remarks from Pikeville Mayor Jimmy Carter, Pikeville City Commissioner Steve Hartsock, Matthew Smith, associate pastor at Destination Community Church, and various musical performances. The event was hosted by Big Sandy Community and Technical College in partnership with the City of Pikeville, University of Pikeville, House of Prayer and Worship, Pikeville United Methodist Church and Community Trust Bank.
During his speech, Carter said that he read about how the political environment in Washington, D.C., is the “most divided it’s been since the Civil War,” referring to a quote from an interview with a political analyst from Washington, D.C.
“Think about that,” Carter said. “It’s frightening. It really is frightening, but we can do something about that. As we continue to celebrate the life of Dr. King today, let us be mindful of this statement and go forward and make a difference today and tomorrow. Go forward and unite as many as you can.”
Martin Luther King Jr. was an American minister and activist who became one of the leaders of the Civil Rights era, and he was assassinated at the age of 39 in 1968. King delivered his famous speech, “I Have a Dream,” during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in 1963, and event organizers for Pikeville’s Unity March on Monday played that speech for participants during the ceremony to honor King.
Pastor Gary Brydie, lead pastor of the Glorious Church of God, gave the keynote address during the ceremony inside the church. Brydie said that he was 8 years old when Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, and it was a moment that, he said, he will never forget.
“I’m not a Martin Luther King historian, so I don’t have a whole lot of facts, but I do honor his legacy, his ministry and his life,” Brydie said. “Some things you never forget. You could just hear, that day, the anger that was being displayed from the folks that were upset from the assassination that day.”
Before his speech, Brydie gave his personal testimony about how he became a school bus driver in order to provide a positive role model for African-American children in his community. Upon applying, Brydie said, he realized that he was able to help white children, too, because he can be there to provide a smile or hug to them, especially children who come from “dysfunctional families,” when they need it.
“As today, I get hugs every day from both black and white children so I’m able to influence their lives and be a positive impact on them,” Brydie said.
“Children need love everywhere, all children of all colors and all nationalities need love, so I’m grateful to be able to be that type of person who can show them love.”
Brydie said that everyone should follow in King’s footsteps and never give up in the face of homelessness, hopelessness or political division in their cities, counties or regions.
“King spoke the true sentiments of his heart, a dream to improve the lives of all people, a dream for a better and a brighter day,” Brydie said. “We need to be inspired to dream for a better today and tomorrow. We can become the change that we desire to see.”
