A Floyd County woman was arrested this month for allegedly shooting a gun inside her home with children present.
According to documents filed in Floyd District Court, Stanville resident Anjelica Peace, 31, is scheduled to appear in Floyd District Court this week in a case in which she is charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a minor.
Kentucky State Police Trooper S. Jacobs reports in the citation that he was called to investigate allegations that Peace was intoxicated in a home with three children at 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 16.
Jacobs reported that Peace appeared to be “very intoxicated.” He also reported that a family member claimed Peace had a gun and had been “shooting in the residence.”
“Mrs. Peace advised me that she did fire the handgun inside her room; that she was upset when she did it,” he wrote.
Jacobs reported finding bullet holes in the floor of her bedroom.
Peace was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center.
