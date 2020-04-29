In a partnership with the Kentucky Department for Public Health and Gravity Diagnostics, five ARH clinic locations in Floyd, Perry, Letcher and Morgan counties will now offer expanded COVID-19 testing to the public.
The Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center in Prestonsburg has been designated as a hub site for distribution of testing for the Region 8 Health District in the initiative to increase the availability, capacity and turnaround time for laboratory testing for COVID-19 across the state.
The COVID-19 testing will be administered free of charge by an ARH medical professional Monday through Friday. Testing is open to the public regardless of whether they are ill or not, and no appointment is needed. The locations will be able to perform 70 tests to start each per day through their partner Gravity Diagnostics with a result turnaround time of 24 to 48 hours.
“We are happy to now have the ability to offer an increase in the number of COVID-19 tests we can provide to our community,” said Highlands ARH Community CEO Tim Hatfield. “We are encouraging anyone who would like to be tested for COVID-19 to do so. The more testing we do, the safer our communities become and the sooner we get the State of Kentucky opened back up for business.”
ARH locations for the expanded COVID-19 testing include two locations in Floyd County:
Floyd County:
ARH Medical and Specialty Associates-Archer Viral Respiratory Clinic
400 University Drive, Prestonsburg, KY 41653
Phone: (606) 889-6367 and 886-7718
ARH Primary Care Associates Viral Respiratory Clinic
12579 Main Street, Suite 101, Martin, KY 41649
Phone: (606) 285-0681
The ARH COVID-19 hotline, (606) 439-7100, is open from 7a.m to 11 p.m., seven days a week, to field questions regarding COVID-19 symptoms, testing and prevention. ARH also offers information about COVID-19 online at, ARHCOVID19.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.