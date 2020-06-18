As Kentucky’s primary election nears, Dist. 43 state Rep. Charles Booker is prepared to win the primary so he can take on U.S. Senate incumbent Mitch McConnell in November.
In an interview with Appalachian Newspapers on June 15, Booker discussed his platform and some key differences that, he said, set him apart from his main two opponents, retired marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath and Lincoln County farmer and retired marine Mike Broihier. Booker, McGrath and Broihier are the top three Democratic candidates in terms of campaign fundraising. As of May 19, McGrath raised more than $40 million, Booker raised nearly $800,000 and Broihier raised nearly $500,000, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.
Booker is from the west end of Louisville, one of the poorest zip codes in the state, and he was elected to the state House of Representatives in 2018 to represent part of Jefferson County. He said that he stands out because he’s faced many similar challenges that other Kentuckians, including living on food stamps, seeing job opportunities leave, needing to ration his insulin as a type-1 diabetic and experiencing the trauma of drug abuse and addiction in his family. He said he first ran for office out of a sense of duty to his faith, and he wanted to run for the U.S. Senate after making progress and passing bipartisan legislation in the House.
“Just seeing so many people struggling to make ends meet just led me to want to fight for better, and I decided to run for U.S. Senate after getting a lot of work done in the state House because I saw the opportunity,” Booker said. “I’ve worked in every level of public service. (I’m) the only candidate that’s running on either side, including Mitch McConnell, that has actually passed bipartisan legislation. As the only elected official in the Democratic primary, I’ve had a chance to not only talk about the issues but actually lead on them, and that’s what we need right now.”
Booker is considered the most progressive of the Democratic candidates running for U.S. Senate in Kentucky, and he said his platform is based on lived experience and listening to the struggles of other Kentuckians. He said that too many Kentuckians — spanning from the west end of Louisville to the mountains of Eastern Kentucky — have struggled for too long while, he said, “folks like Mitch McConnell” have profited.
“I’m not doing this because outside groups or folks telling me what I should be thinking about. This is from lived experience and from listening to people,” Booker said. “What I know for a fact is that so many hard-working people in Appalachia have been abandoned, have been left behind, have been ignored. We’re not looking for handouts, we’re worked hard anyhow, but we’re doing it at the expense of being kicked off the cliff by folks like Mitch McConnell. What I want us to do is prioritize people. That is what I believe in.”
Booker said he supports Medicare For All because he believes all Kentuckians should be able to receive medical care without worrying about the cost, since he has experienced that fear firsthand. He supports universal basic income, student loan forgiveness and the full, automatic restoration of voting rights to Kentuckians who have previously committed felonies and have completed their sentences.
Booker said he wants to promote the growth of sustainable jobs, housing and economic opportunities in the commonwealth in order to help Kentuckians live better and “do more than just struggle.”
“That’s why I support the Green New Deal,” Booker said. “I’ve often said we need a Kentucky New Deal because we need to lead on our future.”
Booker’s campaign has received endorsements from 16 state House Democrats, including Dist. 94 state Rep. Angie Hatton (Letcher, part of Pike County), Democratic legislators nationwide, like Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and two Kentucky newspapers, The Courier-Journal and The Lexington Herald-Leader.
Other backings for Booker include Kentuckians for the Commonwealth’s New Power PAC, Demand Universal Healthcare, Sunrise Movement, Blue America, The Collective PAC, Kentucky Youth Climate Strike, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense and Common Defense, according to his campaign website.
Regarding COVID-19, Booker commended Gov. Andy Beshear and his administration on their response to address the virus, and he criticized the federal government and Sen. Mitch McConnell for not doing enough to prevent and address the pandemic.
“I want to commend Gov. Beshear for really putting politics aside and doing everything he can, in the face of our federal government virtually being absent and especially when it comes to Mitch McConnell,” Booker said. “At the federal level, it’s been a lot of slow walking. Mitch McConnell said he’s not urgent. They gave one issuance of direct cash payment, $1200, and if you’ve ever had to balance a budget or if you’ve ever had to work to keep the lights on, pay for the rent and put food on the table, you know that one-time payment is not enough.”
When a vaccine for COVID-19 is created, Booker said, he supports allowing Americans to receive the vaccine for free, and he supports all Americans having access to testing. He said he supports protecting small businesses and people who have lost their jobs during the pandemic by passing legislation to have guaranteed pay.
“We need direct cash payments to go out to folks so they can stay afloat during this time,” Booker said. “I’m a big supporter of universal basic income, especially during this time, and we need to be canceling rent, mortgage and debt payments and student debt during this time of heartache for so many people.”
Over recent months, Booker’s campaign has gained national popularity as he has been outspoken in calling for structural change in criminal justice reform after the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, who were both killed by police while unarmed. Nationwide protests, including ones in Pikeville, Prestonsburg, Whitesburg and Paintsville, have called for an end to police brutality and for the police officers involved in their deaths to be prosecuted.
Booker spoke at the protest rally in Prestonsburg on June 13, and he has visited protest rallies in other Eastern Kentucky cities and counties, including Whitesburg and Letcher County. Amy McGrath has also attended protest rallies in the state.
In May, Booker called for an independent investigation into Breonna Taylor’s death, and in June, he called for a “transparent investigation” into the death of David McAtee, a Louisville restaurant owner who was shot and killed by a member of the Kentucky National Guard in the city on the morning of June 1, following a night of protests.
“I think it’s important that we have leaders that can speak the truth. The reality is, as Kentuckians, we all deserve the freedom and liberty (and) we have the right to feel safe in our home,” Booker said. “When you have a case like with Breonna Taylor, where her door was kicked in the dead of night (and) she was killed, essentially, in her bed by the very agency that we pay for as taxpayers to protect and serve us, I think what a lot of people have been able to see is just how wrong that is.”
He said that many Kentuckians, particularly people of color, have been disenfranchised for too long.
“The way that our system is set up, the way that Mitch McConnell has helped to orchestrate and mastermind, essentially says, ‘If you don’t have a lot of money, if you’re from the wrong part of town, that your life doesn’t matter, that the needs you have aren’t as important and that justice may not apply to you,’” Booker said. “We’re family in Kentucky. We fight for one another. We stand up for one another. We want to be safe, and we want this commonwealth to thrive. I’m leading with that message about structural change.”
Booker said he has stood on the front lines to support teachers, labor workers and coal miners, and he has worked to help small farmers compete in the commercial market. He said he wants to bring people together from rural and urban areas and stand against the current political system that, he said, has profited from Kentuckians for too long.
“This is the work that I’ve done, and one of the most important things is that I’m not afraid to call out structural racism and inequity,” Booker said. “I’m not afraid to say that the system is broken, that we need to end generational poverty, and because I’m leading with my faith, I’m lifting up the voices of my fellow Kentuckians.”
Booker is one of nine Democrats on the primary ballot seeking the nomination in the primary. Kentucky’s primary election takes place on June 23.
To learn more about Booker’s campaign and his platforms, visit, www.bookerforkentucky.com.
