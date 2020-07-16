In collaboration with the Department for Local Government (DLG), Gov. Andy Beshear announced in a statement on July 16 that 22 Eastern Kentucky governments have applied for and been granted $5,523,949 in reimbursements from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act for local governments with expenses related to COVID-19.

Eighteen others have received preliminary approval, meaning they will receive reimbursements once final documentation is submitted to DLG.

“Our local governments have been life lines in our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why this funding is so important,” said Beshear. “We are grateful for their hard work and dedication to keeping Kentuckians safe.”

DLG Commissioner Dennis Keene mentioned how essential reimbursements are for local governments.

“We know our local governments are experiencing decreases in revenue, making this funding even more important while we combat this crisis,” said Commissioner Keene. “Our staff is working diligently to make the process simple and efficient so we can get reimbursements out the door to our cities and counties as quickly as possible.”

The City of Prestonsburg will use $118,368 for payroll expenses, sanitation supplies and small business grants.

Since the application was released in May, DLG has received approximately 140 applications for reimbursement from city and county governments across the commonwealth that are pending approval until all documentation is submitted. In addition, 67 applications have already been approved totaling $32,018,551.