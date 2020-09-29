On Tuesday, Sept. 29, Gov. Andy Beshear announced two new COVID-19 related deaths in Floyd County.

During his daily update, Beshear announced that two Floyd County individuals had passed away due to COVID-19.

According to Floyd County Health Director Thursa Sloan, one of the deaths was an 85 year-old female who had no underlying health conditions prior to contacting the virus

The second death, according to Sloan, was a 75 year-old male. Sloan said that there is still some information being worked out regarding the male death.

Both the male and female, according to Sloan, were symptomatic and both were hospitalized early after contracting the virus, before passing away due to complications from COVID-19.