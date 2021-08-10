Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Aug. 10 that he has signed an executive order which will make a mandate of his earlier recommendation that school districts have both students and adults in schools wear masks while indoors for 30 days.

The executive order, Beshear said, applies to all children and adults from age two and up in child care, pre-K and K-12 schools. All those individuals, according to the order, must cover their nose and mouth with a face covering when indoors in all public and private preschool, Head Start, elementary, middle and high schools in Kentucky, regardless of vaccination status.

During a press conference, Beshear said the move comes in connection with growing numbers of children being infected with and hospitalized because of COVID-19, as well as hundreds of children and adults already in quarantine due to positive tests in school districts which have gone back to in-person learning without masks.

“We are in the midst of the fastest surge that we have ever seen in COVID right now,” he said.

Beshear said it is important that the state not allow the hospitals to become overrun.

“We don’t do this right, we don’t do our part, our hospitals are going to get overrun,” he said, pointing out that there are only eight ICU beds available in the state of Arkansas.

Beshear announced 2,500 new cases on Aug. 10, and pointed out that all statistics are up to near levels seen during the winter spike.

Inpatient hospitalizations, Beshear said, are climbing,. with 1,251 hospitalized with COVID as of the afternoon of Aug. 10. A total of 339 Kentuckians, Beshear said, were in intensive care units as of Monday 10, with 168 on ventilators.

Recent CDC data, he said, shows 192 children being admitted to U.S. hospitals daily as a result of COVID–19 over the past week.

Vaccination, he said, is effective.

Beshear pointed to statistics which show that, between March 1 and Aug. 5, there were a total of 70,415 cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, with 3,506 hospitalizations. Out of the total, he said, 92.1 percent of cases were diagnosed in unvaccinated individuals and 91.4 percent of hospitalizations were of unvaccinated people.

Since schools have gone back into session, Beshear said, the effect has been that positive tests and hundreds of individuals being placed in quarantine.

“Generally what we have seen is an impact already that shows that, if we don’t do this right — vaccinations plus masks — we will not have the in-person learning we all so desperately want and we need,” he said. “We cannot keep our kids in school if we are unwilling to put on a mask.”

Beshear said a total of 48 districts are requiring masks, and that took “courage.” However, he said, he is doing the right thing in passing the executive order.

“I’m going to have the courage to do what I know is right,” he said.

During the press conference, Beshear read statements from education and health leaders supporting the move to masking and officials with the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce also expressed their support for the measure.

Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Steven Stack also addressed the need for vaccination, but also made other recommendations. He said that, if individuals need emergency health care, they should seek it. However, he said, people who have elective procedures and other services scheduled should consider rescheduling.

“The next month is not a good time to be in a hospital,” he said. “The staffing ratios are going to get stretched.”

He also said that people should stay away from individuals whose vaccination status they do not know.

Beshear pointed out that the new variant of the virus has a terrible goal.

“The Delta variant of COVID has one objective — to kill as many of us as possible,” he said, adding the people of Kentucky must remain flexible to do what needs to be done to deal with the virus.

Beshear said he would not rule out a statewide mask mandate, but said he is committed to not enacting new shutdowns nor enacting new capacity restrictions.

There are steps, he said, that can be taken by individuals to prevent that, however.

“Get vaccinated,” he said. “If you hate all the steps we have to take and you hate wearing a mask, get your shot. If you’re not getting your shot, you’re the reason we might have to put back on a mask. If you won’t get the shot, you’re the reason our kids are having to wear masks in school.”