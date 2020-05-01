Gov. Andy Beshear unveiled a tentative reopening schedule for many businesses who will be allowed to resume their operations in May, though warning that it will not be “business as usual.”

This week, health care services reopened in Kentucky under new public health benchmarks for reopening Kentucky’s economy, which closely follow the White House’s Guidelines for Reopening America. Beshear said Wednesday that, “as long as Kentucky keeps up the fight against the coronavirus with promising results,” more business sectors are scheduled to restart later in May.

“We’ve got to do this right,” Beshear said in a statement. “I believe we can do this right. When we phase back in to work, remember, you don’t need an in-person meeting. Use the telephone. And now that we are starting to open up health care, see your doctor if you need to.”

On May 11, the following business sectors that will be allowed to restart include manufacturing, construction, vehicle and vessel dealerships, professional services (at 50 percent of pre-outbreak capacity), horse racing (without spectators) and pet grooming and boarding.

On May 20, retail and houses of worship will be allowed to restart. Houses of worship will be allowed in-person services at a reduced capacity and that “everything is contingent on being able to do social distancing, cleaning, sanitation and other accommodations.”

On May 25, social gatherings of no more than 10 people will be permitted to continue. Barbers, salons, cosmetology businesses and similar services will be allowed to restart.

“A crowd is still going to be a dangerous thing until we are further along in defeating this virus,” Beshear said in a statement. “It’s something we need to continue to avoid.”

All businesses that restart will be required to adhere to the 10 rules of reopening: Continue telework where possible, phased return to work, onsite temperature/health checks, universal masks and any other necessary personal protective equipment (PPE), close common areas (including waiting rooms, cafeterias and break rooms), enforce social distancing, limit face-to-face meetings, sanitizer/hand wash stations, special accommodations and testing plan.

For all information on Kentucky’s “Healthy at Work” initiative, visit, healthyatwork.ky.gov.

For more information on the White House’s Guidelines for Reopening America, visit, https://www.whitehouse.gov/openingamerica/.

For all up-to-date information on Kentucky COVID-19 cases, visit, kycovid19.ky.gov.

Kentuckians can also call the state’s COVID-19 hotline, 1-(800)722-5725, for questions or additional help.