Attorney General Daniel Cameron has joined a coalition of 14 states in calling for a federal-state partnership to develop a comprehensive plan to hold the Chinese communist government responsible for its role in the spread of COVID-19, according to a statement from Cameron's office.

The coalition of state attorneys general sent a letter to President Donald J. Trump requesting the formation of a partnership to explore legal avenues to hold China accountable for health and economic damages resulting from its decision to withhold or misrepresent key information regarding COVID-19.

“Now more than ever, our strong partnerships with President Trump and the federal government are important as we seek to recover from the health and economic loss that COVID-19 has imposed upon the Commonwealth and our nation,” Cameron said. “This letter underscores our commitment to working with the federal government to further leverage both state and federal resources to hold China accountable for its role in the pandemic.”

The letter sent by the coalition states that “as the administration evaluates the spectrum of possible actions to take towards China, a coordinated effort involving all appropriate federal agencies and our States is crucial to ensuring the accountability our citizens deserve. A comprehensive evaluation of the legal, economic, diplomatic, and security measures that can be employed must be undertaken and for maximum effectiveness States should be included in that process to the extent possible. This will allow us to share information and resources and ensure that any remedy sought takes into consideration our legal capabilities and the devastating impact the virus has had on our States.”

The statement said it is well documented that the novel coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China. It is also widely reported that Chinese medical professionals attempted to warn the public of the highly contagious nature of COVID-19 but were silenced by the communist regime. Since the virus crossed the China border and made its way to the U.S., more than 80,000 Americans have died from the virus.

Along with the rising death toll, the statement said, the economic damage is increasing as domestic and international trade has been drastically halted. The pandemic’s economic devastation has caused the national unemployment rate to skyrocket from 3.5 percent in February to its current rate of 14.7 percent, with even higher rates in Kentucky.

Cameron is joined by attorneys general from Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia in signing the letter. Florida and South Carolina are leading the effort.