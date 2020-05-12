Class of 2020

Floyd County high schools are hosting special graduation parades for seniors at:

•Prestonsburg High School on Friday, May 15, starting at 6 p.m. at the Mountain Arts Center. Students will pick up their diplomas at the high school and return to the MAC to watch fireworks. Social distancing is required.

•Betsy Layne High School at 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, starting at the high school, where the gates will open at 5 p.m. After the parade, students will return to the school for a fireworks show.

•Floyd Central High School, with lineup starting at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, at the Wheelwright Gym, with the parade starting at 6 p.m.

At these events, one car is permitted per graduate, and because of COVID-19 restrictions, any person who wants to see a graduate receive a diploma must be in the same car as that graduate. Every person in attendance must remain in the vehicle at all times. For more information, visit these schools on Facebook.

COVID-19 testing

Floyd County residents may obtain free COVID-19 tests at the following locations:

•Archer Respiratory Clinic, Prestonsburg. Appointments are not required.

•Martin Respiratory Clinic, Martin. Appointments are not required.

•Big Sandy Health Care's Eula Hall Health Center at Grethel: Please call, (606) 587-2200 before showing up.

•Big Sandy Health Care's Physicians for Women & Families, Auxier: Please call, (606) 886-8997 before showing up.

•Pikeville Medical Center, 172 South Mayo Trail, beside the Landmark Hotel in Pikeville. Appointments are not required.

Announcements

•Eastern Kentucky Concentrate Employment Program reports that jobseekers in Eastern Kentucky has access to the Career Edge platform, an online portal that provides virtual career services like resume building, job search strategies and other resources. For details, visit, kycareeredge.com/ekcep.

•The Wheelwright City Commission's May 12 meeting has been cancelled.

•Big Sandy RECC will host is annual meeting in a virtual format at 2 p.m. on June 11 on Facebook. Customers can register for door prizes at the drive through in Paintsville or online at, bigsandyrecc.com. For more information, visit the Big Sandy RECC Facebook page.

•All county parks reopened on Tuesday, May 12, with social distancing required. Visitors are asked to wipe down playground equipment after use.

•ARH is hosting the "We Are One Fun Run" virtual race through June 7 to raise funds for its emergency employee assistance fund. Participants may register online by May 31 at, arhvirtual5K.com. Registration is $40.

•The Big Sandy Area Community Action Program is hosting a "Career Exploration" webinar for high school seniors at 2 p.m. on May 21. For more information, visit the agency on Facebook.

•Prestonsburg is offering small business reimbursement grants of up to $2,250 for small businesses with 15 or fewer employees in the city. Applications will be accepted from May 11 through May 20. Reimbursements are retroactive for expenses dating back to March 17. For details, visit, prestonsburgcity.org or, https://bit.ly/35GyZcx

•Prestonsburg will start offering recycling services in the city again on Wednesday, May 13. For details, call, (606) 886-3537.

•Big Sandy Community and Technical College will host virtual open house on May 13 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. To register, email, nhites0001@kctcs.edu.

•The Big Sandy Area Community Action Agency has expanded eligibility requirements for people who qualify for LIHEAP, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, to those earning up to 150 percent of the federal poverty guidelines. The program is open until June 30. To register in Floyd County, call, (606) 874-3595.

•The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department offers Check On A Senior Today, or C.O.A.S.T. to regularly check in with senior citizens who may be in need. For details, call, (606) 886-8965.

•The Floyd County Cooperative Extension Office is offering the Floyd County Walking Challenge, a four-week program that offers a new Fitbit for the winner. For details, visit the office's Facebook page.

•Businesses can order disposable masks through the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce at, kychamber.com/maskorderform

•Businesses can order hand sanitizer from Kentucky Distillers Association at, kyhandsanitizer.com

Substance abuse help

•The Grassroots Area of Narcotics Anonymous, part of the Bluegrass-Appalachian Region of Narcotics Anonymous, offers meetings online for people with substance abuse issues and need help. For more information, call, (855) 319-8869 or visit, grassrootsna.org or visit, https://bit.ly/2WHPCBY.

•Mountain Center for Recovery and Hope is accepting intakes for Residential Substance Use treatment. Openings are available for males and females. Please call 606-886-6820 for more information.

Legal resources

•Goodwill Industries of Kentucky is hosting a free virtual class to teach people what they need to do to get criminal charges expunged from their record on May 21 at 10 a.m.. To register, email, virtualexpungement@goodwillky.org.

•To obtain a collision report from Prestonsburg Police, visit, buycrash.com or call, (606) 886-1010. The department is closed to the public for non-emergency services.

•The Floyd County Attorney's Office is open via appointment-only. Some questions may be answered over the phone by calling, (606) 886-6863 or (606) 886-9144.

•The Floyd County Commonwealth's Attorney Office is closed to the public, but staff are available to answer questions at, (606) 889-1692.

• The Floyd County Judicial Center and the driver’s licenses office are closed to in-person services. Citizens who need to renew their drivers license will have a 90-day extension. For more information, call, 606) 889-1672.

Food assistance

•To apply for SNAP food benefits, call (855) 306-8959 or visit, benefind.ky.gov.

•Ridgepoint Church offers food delivery service to the elderly, those that have compromised immune systems, single parents that don't want to take their children into stores, and those who do not have transportation. Church members will do grocery shopping as well as delivery from restaurants in Prestonsburg. For more information, call, (859) 363-5456.

•Floyd County Senior Citizens Centers are delivering meals to seniors in need. For more information, call the center serving your area or, (606) 886-9193.

•Big Sandy Community and Technical College offers #FocusFood gift cards for its students. For more information, call, (606) 886-3863.

•Floyd County Schools provide free meals to children age 1 to 18. To request food, call the following school serving your area between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

•The following pantries are serving Floyd County residents and are seeking donations to help them provide that assistance:

Middle Creek Community Food Pantry

Address: 657 Grannfitz Branch, Prestonsburg (next to the fire department)

Phone: (606) 886-3606

Jacob's Ladder Food Pantry

Address: 22 Main St Allen

Phone: (606) 874-9859

Heaven's Harvest Food Pantry

Address: 3534 Ky. 122, Printer

Phone: (502) 517-9233

St. Vincent Mission Food Pantry

Address: 6369 Ky. 404, David

Phone: (606) 886-2513

Prater Creek Food Pantry

Address: 1561 Mare Creek Road, Stanville

Phone: (606) 794-7945

Auxier Food Pantry

Address: 21 S. River St. Auxier, KY 41602

Phone: (606) 886-0709

Fishes and Loaves Food Pantry

Address: South Lake Drive, Prestonsburg

Phone: 606-506-5101

God’s Appalachian Partnership

Address: 90 Big Bridge Road, McDowell

Phone: 606-377-0332

Mud Creek Clinic Food Pantry

Address: Ky. 979, behind Mud Creek Clinic, Grethel

Phone: (606) 213-8514

Sisters of Hope Food Pantry

Address: Main Street, Garrett

Phone: (606) 371-0754