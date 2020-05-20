COVID-19 testing

Floyd County residents may obtain free COVID-19 tests at the following locations:

•Archer Respiratory Clinic, Prestonsburg, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Appointments are not required.

•Big Sandy Health Care's Eula Hall Health Center at Grethel: Please call, (606) 587-2200 before showing up.

•Big Sandy Health Care's Physicians for Women & Families, Auxier: Please call, (606) 886-8997 before showing up.

Announcements

•The deadline to register to vote in the primary election is May 26. Registration may be completed online at, elect.ky.gov or at the Floyd County Clerk's office. City and school board races won't be on the ballot until November, but candidates seeking those offices have until June 2 to file their paperwork with the county clerk.

•Prestonsburg City Hall reopened with limited staff. Residents are encouraged to seek help by phone, (606) 886-2335, instead of seeking to see staff in person. A drop box will be available for the public outside of the administrative door at city hall for those who need to drop items off.

•Wesley Christian School is accepting registration for the 2020-2021 school year. For details, call, (606) 874-8328 or email wesleychristianschool98@gmail.com.

•Applications are open for people seeking financial assistance through the Team Kentucky fund. It's open to people who were employed full time, or worked an average of 30 hours per week, on or after March 6, who lost employment or whose pay was reduced by more than half on or after March 6. Proof of income is required for the household. For details, visit teamkyfund.ky.gov or call, (606) 874-3595.

•Big Sandy Community and Technical College offers grants to students enrolled from March 13 through June 30 who need help with housing, childcare, medical care, technology and other financial problems caused by the pandemic. For more information, visit the "CARES grant" link at bigsandy.kctcs.edu.

•Employees of Redhawk Mining who received WARN notices should call, (606) 789-2857 for information and assistance on how to file unemployment and learn about WIOA services that may be available to them or their spouse.

•Camp Shawnee is offering Camp in a Box for local kids. To register, visit, christianapp.org/campshawnee or call, (606) 887-3127.

•Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program reports that jobseekers in Eastern Kentucky has access to the Career Edge platform, an online portal that provides virtual career services like resume building, job search strategies and other resources. For details, visit, kycareeredge.com/ekcep.

•The Big Sandy Area Community Action Agency has expanded eligibility requirements for people who qualify for LIHEAP, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, to those earning up to 150 percent of the federal poverty guidelines. The program is open until June 30. To register in Floyd County, call, (606) 874-3595.

•The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department offers Check On A Senior Today, or C.O.A.S.T. to regularly check in with senior citizens who may be in need. For details, call, (606) 886-8965.

•Businesses can order disposable masks through the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce at, kychamber.com/maskorderform

•Businesses can order hand sanitizer from Kentucky Distillers Association at, kyhandsanitizer.com

Meetings and events

•ARH is hosting the "We Are One Fun Run" virtual race through June 7 to raise funds for its emergency employee assistance fund. Participants may register online by May 31 at, arhvirtual5K.com. Registration is $40.

•Big Sandy Community and Technical College will host a virtual open house on May 20 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. To register, email nhites0001@kctcs.edu.

•Goodwill Industries of Kentucky is hosting a free virtual class to teach people what they need to do to get criminal charges expunged from their record on May 21 at 10 a.m. To register, email, virtualexpungement@goodwillky.org.

•The Big Sandy Area Community Action Program is hosting a "Career Exploration" webinar for high school seniors at 2 p.m. on May 21. For more information, visit the agency on Facebook.

•The Kentucky Department of Education will stream a tribute to the Class of 2020 at 7 p.m. on May 23 at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h8M1V5L0dGg

•The Floyd County Spring Cleanup will be held June 8-13. Residents may take litter to Waste Connections, located at 200 Garth Hollow Rd. in Martin, free of charge from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 13. For details, call, (606) 886-9193.

•AppalRed will host a Low Income Taxpayer Clinic on Facebook Live on June 9 at 1 p.m. For details, visit AppalRed on Facebook.

•The Area 8 meeting of the Soil and Water Conservation Commission, covering Floyd, Johnson, Pike and other counties, will be held by videoconference on June 9 at 7 p.m. Those who'd like to join the meeting can call, (872) 240-3311.

•Big Sandy RECC will host is annual meeting in a virtual format at 2 p.m. on June 11 on Facebook. Customers can register for door prizes at the drive through in Paintsville or online at, bigsandyrecc.com. For more information, visit the Big Sandy RECC Facebook page.

•The Floyd County Cooperative Extension Office is offering the Floyd County Walking Challenge, a four-week program that offers a new Fitbit for the winner. For details, visit the office's Facebook page.

Substance abuse help

•The Grassroots Area of Narcotics Anonymous, part of the Bluegrass-Appalachian Region of Narcotics Anonymous, offers meetings online for people with substance abuse issues and need help. For more information, call, (855) 319-8869 or visit, grassrootsna.org or visit, https://bit.ly/2WHPCBY.

•Mountain Center for Recovery and Hope is accepting intakes for Residential Substance Use treatment. Openings are available for males and females. Please call (606) 886-6820 for more information.

Food assistance

•To apply for SNAP food benefits, call (855) 306-8959 or visit, benefind.ky.gov.

•Ridgepoint Church offers food delivery service to the elderly, those that have compromised immune systems, single parents that don't want to take their children into stores, and those who do not have transportation. Church members will do grocery shopping as well as delivery from restaurants in Prestonsburg. For more information, call, (859) 363-5456.

•Floyd County Senior Citizens Centers are delivering meals to seniors in need. For more information, call the center serving your area or, (606) 886-9193.

•Big Sandy Community and Technical College offers #FocusFood gift cards for its students. For more information, call, (606) 886-3863.

•Floyd County Schools provide free meals to children age 1 to 18. To request food, call the following school serving your area between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

•The following pantries are serving Floyd County residents and are seeking donations to help them provide that assistance:

Middle Creek Community Food Pantry

Address: 657 Grannfitz Branch, Prestonsburg (next to the fire department)

Phone: (606) 886-3606

Jacob's Ladder Food Pantry

Address: 22 Main St Allen

Phone: (606) 874-9859

Heaven's Harvest Food Pantry

Address: 3534 Ky. 122, Printer

Phone: (502) 517-9233

St. Vincent Mission Food Pantry

Address: 6369 Ky. 404, David

Phone: (606) 886-2513

Prater Creek Food Pantry

Address: 1561 Mare Creek Road, Stanville

Phone: (606) 794-7945

Auxier Food Pantry

Address: 21 S. River St. Auxier, KY 41602

Phone: (606) 886-0709

Fishes and Loaves Food Pantry

Address: South Lake Drive, Prestonsburg

Phone: 606-506-5101

God’s Appalachian Partnership

Address: 90 Big Bridge Road, McDowell

Phone: 606-377-0332

Mud Creek Clinic Food Pantry

Address: Ky. 979, behind Mud Creek Clinic, Grethel

Phone: (606) 213-8514

Sisters of Hope Food Pantry

Address: Main Street, Garrett

Phone: (606) 371-0754