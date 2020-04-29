COVID-19 testing

COVID-19 testing is now available to all residents. Floyd County residents may obtain COVID-19 tests at the following locations:

•Archer Respiratory Clinic, Prestonsburg: Please call, (606) 889-6397 before showing up.

•Martin Respiratory Clinic, Martin: Please call, (606) 285-0681 before showing up.

•Big Sandy Health Care's Eula Hall Health Center at Grethel: Please call, (606) 587-2200 before showing up.

•Big Sandy Health Care's Physicians for Women & Families, Auxier: Please call, (606) 886-8997 before showing up.

Small business assistance

•The Southeast Kentucky Chamber of Commerce is partnering with radio and media stations throughout the region to help local businesses with a "Business Booster" gift card drive, which is open to any local businesses in the region. The gift cards will be sold on numerous radio stations to support businesses. The deadline to register is May 5. To register, visit, sekchamber.com/booster/.

•The CARES Act provided additional assistance for small businesses. For details, visit, sba.gov.

•As part of its "Business as Un-Usual" series, SOAR is hosting a virtual Co.Starters workshop: Refocus, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 30. Participants will "find the focus and clarity needed to shift their mindset and find a new way forward." To register, visit, https://form.jotform.com/201073991422047

•The Kentucky Small Business Development Center offers assistance resources for businesses at, kybizhelp.com. For a business coach, email info@kybizhelp.com or call, (888) 475-7232.

•SOAR offers an online business guide at, thereisafuture.org

Substance abuse help

•The Grassroots Area of Narcotics Anonymous, part of the Bluegrass-Appalachian Region of Narcotics Anonymous, offers meetings online for people with substance abuse issues and need help. For more information, call, (855) 319-8869 or visit, grassrootsna.org or visit, https://bit.ly/2WHPCBY.

•Mountain Center for Recovery and Hope is accepting intakes for Residential Substance Use treatment. Openings are available for males and females. Please call 606-886-6820 for more information.

Class of 2020

•The University of Pikeville will host its annual commencement ceremony virtually on May 2. Students, graduates, families and the community may be able to watch the ceremonies beginning on May 2 by visiting, pikeville.stageclip.com.

•Prestonsburg High School will have a graduation parade for seniors at 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, starting and ending at the Mountain Arts Center. More details will be released by the school at a later date. Social distancing required.

•Betsy Layne High School will have a graduation parade for seniors at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, starting and ending at the school. Details about the route will be announced by the school at a later date. Social distancing required.

•Floyd Central High School will have a graduation parade for seniors at 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, starting at Wheelwright and ending at the school. More details will be announced by the school at a later date. Social distancing required.

•K&K Couture, which specializes in prom and bridal fashions, is offering a $500 scholarship to one student who purchase a prom gown from the business. To apply, students should send their name, school and address via email to, kmboffice@yahoo.com. For more information, call, (606) 886-8660.

•Mountain Comprehensive Care Center is asking graduates in Floyd, Johnson, Martin, Magoffin and Pike counties to send in photos for posters that will be made to hang in windows of local businesses. Pictures of high school seniors, along with the student's name and school may be emailed to justin.ross@mtcomp.org.

Closings and cancellations

•Prestonsburg City Hall is closed to all visitors for two weeks. Those who need assistance may call, (606) 886-2335 and press 1 for the police department, 2 for the fire department, 3 for code enforcement or 4 to leave a message for administration.

•The Floyd County Public Library announces that its Anime Day, scheduled for May 16, will be rescheduled later in the summer.

•The Floyd County Chamber of Commerce is postponing its annual awards banquet, set to be held May 21, until the fall.

• The Prestonsburg Healthcare James D. Adams Memorial Bass Tournament, scheduled for May 9, is postponed.

•The waste tire collection event, set to be held in June in Floyd County, is postponed.

Announcements

•ARH is seeking children's artwork to display for patients and the care team at the hospital. Please mail artwork to Highlands ARH at: Jamie Justice, administration, Highlands ARH, 500 Ky. Rt. 321, Prestonsburg, Ky. 41653; or to ARH Our Lady of the Way at: Robin L. Bailey, administrative assistance, ARH Our Lady of the Way, 11203 Main St., Martin, Ky. 41649 or email rbailey2@arh.org; or to McDowell ARH at: Patricia Williams, McDowell ARH, P.O. Box 247, McDowell, Ky. 41647.

•The Floyd County Health Department reports that people laid off because of COVID-19 may qualify for WIC, which provides nutrition education and services, monthly food vouchers and other things. For more information, call, (606) 886-2788.

•The Big Sandy Area Community Action Program is providing $40 vouchers to families to buy garden seeds and fertilizers. The program is open from April 27 through May 1, and will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis until all funds are gone. Floyd County callers are asked to leave a message with their name, phone number or email address at, (606) 874-3595, ext. 20. No calls will be accepted prior to that date. Registration is also available online, starting April 27, at, bsacap.org/contact.

•The Big Sandy Area Community Action Program office extended the crisis heating assistance through April 30. For help, call, (606) 874-3595 or visit, bsacap.org.

•Floyd County Schools offers a guidance counselor line for students. It’s open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at, (606) 886-4546.

•The Mountain Arts Center is accepting nominations for the Appy Awards. For details, visit, macarts.com

•Students who live in the Suddenlink service area in Floyd County can qualify to receive free internet services through June 30. The offer is open to households with students in K-12 grades or those in college who do not have internet at home. Payment of a one-time installation fee is required, and the monthly service will be free until June 30. After that, it will cost $14.99 per month. For more information, call, (888) 633-0030 or visit, AlticeAdvantageInternet.com

•Customers of Kentucky Power may qualify to receive up to $175 in assistance from the company’s THAW program. It’s open to customers who are experiencing hardships who have not gotten help from the HEART program this year. For details, call the Big Sandy Area Community Action Program at, (606) 874-3595.

•Floyd County Child Support is closed, but child support payments are still due. All payments may be mailed to CCU, P.O. Box 14059, Lexington, Ky. 40512. Please include the IV-D number on the check. For more information, call, (606) 886-7925.

•The Floyd County Animal Shelter is taking animals by appointment and only emergency owner surrenders. People interested in adopting a pet should call, (606) 886-3189. People who have an emergency situation with an aggressive animal should call the animal control officer at, (606) 886-9193. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

•State and federal income taxes are due July 15.

•Floyd County property taxes are due May 15. To pay over the phone call, (606) 886-8965.

• Prestonsburg net profit taxes are due July 15.

•The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department offers Check On A Senior Today, or C.O.A.S.T. to regularly check in with senior citizens who may be in need. For details, call, (606) 886-8965.

•Gearheart Communications offers free wifi in the Mountain Arts Center parking lot.

•To report price gouging, call, (888) 432-9257 or visit, ag.ky.gov/pricegouging.

•To report person or business that is not following COVID-19-related orders and endangering lives, call (833) 597-2337 or (833) KY-SAFER from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., or visit, kysafer.ky.gov.

•For details on actions taken statewide and guidance, visit, kycovid19.ky.gov.

Donations needed

•Riverview Health Care Center has added a food pantry service to its employee Compassion Fund. To donate, visit, https://thecompassionfund.org/.

•Mountain Comprehensive Care Center seeks handmade of disposable masks for its residential treatment programs. Churches, individuals and organizations who are willing to help should call, Christy Hicks at, (606) 886-8572 or mail the donations to, 104 South Front Ave., Prestonsburg, Ky. 41653.

•ARH launched an emergency assistance fund for employees who are impacted by COVID-19. The fund will help employees who lose their primary residence, face financial hardships with death of an employee or immediate family member or care required for an employee or immediate family member, as well as utility assistance, help with mortgage or rent, help buying groceries or other financial hardship caused by the virus. For more information, visit, arhcovid19.com.

•ARH seeks donations of audio and visual baby monitors and homemade face masks made to healthcare standards. For details, visit Facebook pages of ARH hospitals. For more information, visit, arhcovid19.com.

•Blood donations are needed. To schedule an appointment, visit, kybloodcenter.org or call, (800) 775-2522.

•Personal protective equipment like gloves, face shields, gowns, masks, respirators and shoe covers that healthcare workers could use may be donated by calling, (800) GIVE-PPE or dropped off at Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville.

•The Floyd County Bar Association seeks donations for food pantries serving Floyd County. They may be mailed via check to: Floyd County Bar Association, 120 North Front Avenue, Prestonsburg, Ky. 41653.

•The Floyd County Community Foundation seeks donations to help meet COVID-19 needs that are not met by other programs. To donate, visit, appalachanky.org/covid19.floyd or mail: Floyd County Community Foundation, PO Box 1734, Prestonsburg, Ky. 41653.

•To donate to the Team Kentucky Fund to help people impacted by COVID-19, visit the link at, kycovid19.ky.gov.

Legal resources

•To obtain a collision report from Prestonsburg Police, visit, buycrash.com or call, (606) 886-1010. The department is closed to the public for non-emergency services.

•The Floyd County Attorney's Office is open via appointment-only. Some questions may be answered over the phone by calling, (606) 886-6863 or (606) 886-9144.

•The Floyd County Commonwealth's Attorney Office is closed to the public, but staff are available to answer questions at, (606) 889-1692.

• The Floyd County Judicial Center and the driver’s licenses office are closed to in-person services. Most court cases are being postponed. Citizens who need to renew their drivers license will have a 90-day extension. For more information, call, 606) 889-1672.

•The Floyd County Detention Center is closed to all visitors.

Unemployment assistance

•To apply for SNAP, or to apply for Medicaid and SNAP at one time, call, (855) 306-8959. To apply for Medicaid only, call, (855) 459-6328 or visit benefind.ky.gov.

•To file for unemployment, visit, kcc.ky.gov to make a claim online. Those who need help, can call locally at, (888) 297-7054 or the state hotline at, (502) 564-2900.

•Teleworks USA offers resources for job seekers and home-based employment. For details, call, (606) 438-5535 or visit, teleworksusa.com.

•Kentucky Career Center JobSight provides helps filing for unemployment, job leads, resume preparation and other services. For more information, call, (606) 789-2857.

•The East Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program has more than a dozen programs to help people who are unemployed. For more information, visit, ekcep.org or call, (606) 436-5751.

•Shaping Our Appalachian Region is compiling a list of resources for residents, including those who are unemployed. For more information, visit thereisafuture.org/covid19.

Food assistance

•Ridgepoint Church offers food delivery service to the elderly, those that have compromised immune systems, single parents that don't want to take their children into stores, and those who do not have transportation. Church members will do grocery shopping as well as delivery from restaurants in Prestonsburg. For more information, call, (859) 363-5456.

•Floyd County Senior Citizens Centers are delivering meals to seniors in need. For more information, call the center serving your area or, (606) 886-9193.

•Big Sandy Community and Technical College offers #FocusFood gift cards for its students. For more information, call, (606) 886-3863.

•Floyd County Schools provide free meals to children age 1 to 18. To request food, call the following school serving your area between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

•The following pantries are serving Floyd County residents and are seeking donations to help them provide that assistance:

Middle Creek Community Food Pantry

Address: 657 Grannfitz Branch, Prestonsburg (next to the fire department)

Phone: (606) 886-3606

Jacob's Ladder Food Pantry

Address: 22 Main St Allen

Phone: (606) 874-9859

Heaven's Harvest Food Pantry

Address: 3534 Ky. 122, Printer

Phone: (502) 517-9233

St. Vincent Mission Food Pantry

Address: 6369 Ky. 404, David

Phone: (606) 886-2513

Prater Creek Food Pantry

Address: 1561 Mare Creek Road, Stanville

Phone: (606) 794-7945

Auxier Food Pantry

Address: 21 S. River St. Auxier, KY 41602

Phone: (606) 886-0709

Fishes and Loaves Food Pantry

Address: South Lake Drive, Prestonsburg

Phone: 606-506-5101

God’s Appalachian Partnership

Address: 90 Big Bridge Road, McDowell

Phone: 606-377-0332

Mud Creek Clinic Food Pantry

Address: Ky. 979, behind Mud Creek Clinic, Grethel

Phone: (606) 213-8514

Sisters of Hope Food Pantry

Address: Main Street, Garrett

Phone: (606) 371-0754