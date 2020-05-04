COVID-19 testing

COVID-19 testing is now available to all residents. Floyd County residents may obtain COVID-19 tests at the following locations:

•Archer Respiratory Clinic, Prestonsburg: Please call, (606) 889-6397 before showing up.

•Martin Respiratory Clinic, Martin: Please call, (606) 285-0681 before showing up.

•Big Sandy Health Care's Eula Hall Health Center at Grethel: Please call, (606) 587-2200 before showing up.

•Big Sandy Health Care's Physicians for Women & Families, Auxier: Please call, (606) 886-8997 before showing up.

•Pikeville Medical Center is offering a drive-through COVID-19 testing program at 172 South Mayo Trail, beside the Landmark Hotel in Pikeville. Appointments are not required. The testing will open Tuesday, May 5, and will be available every Tuesday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., until further notice.

Announcements

Appalachian Wireless reports that it extended its "Keep Amercians Connected Pledge" through June 30, and promises to waive late fees caused by economic circumstanced related to COVID-19 and to not terminate service to those who can't pay because of the virus. For more information, visit appalachianwireless.com or call, (800) 438-2355.

Small business assistance

•The state has outlined requirements for businesses to reopen in its "Healthy at Work" program, available via a link at, kycovid19@ky.gov. The state encouraged to submit plans to the state about measures they would implement when they are permitted to reopen.

•The City of Prestonsburg has updated its economic restoration plan. It's available online at, prestonsburgcity.org.

•SOAR is hosting a webinar for businesses, "Connect with Customers and Manage Your Business remotely," at noon on Thursday, May 14. To register, visit, thereisafuture.org.

•The Southeast Kentucky Chamber of Commerce is partnering with radio and media stations throughout the region to help local businesses with a "Business Booster" gift card drive, which is open to any local businesses in the region. The gift cards will be sold on numerous radio stations to support businesses. The deadline to register is May 5. To register, visit, sekchamber.com/booster/.

•The CARES Act provided additional assistance for small businesses. For details, visit, sba.gov.

•The Kentucky Small Business Development Center offers assistance resources for businesses at, kybizhelp.com. For a business coach, email info@kybizhelp.com or call, (888) 475-7232.

Help for people in need

•The Big Sandy Area Community Action Agency has expanded eligibility requirements for people who qualify for LIHEAP, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, to those earning up to 150 percent of the federal poverty guidelines. The program has also been extended until June 30. To register in Floyd County, call, (606) 874-3595.

•The Floyd County Health Department reports that people laid off because of COVID-19 may qualify for WIC, which provides nutrition education and services, monthly food vouchers and other things. For more information, call, (606) 886-2788.

•Floyd County Schools offers a guidance counselor line for students. It’s open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at, (606) 886-4546.

•Students who live in the Suddenlink service area in Floyd County can qualify to receive free internet services through June 30. The offer is open to households with students in K-12 grades or those in college who do not have internet at home. Payment of a one-time installation fee is required, and the monthly service will be free until June 30. After that, it will cost $14.99 per month. For more information, call, (888) 633-0030 or visit, AlticeAdvantageInternet.com

•Customers of Kentucky Power may qualify to receive up to $175 in assistance from the company’s THAW program. It’s open to customers who are experiencing hardships who have not gotten help from the HEART program this year. For details, call the Big Sandy Area Community Action Program at, (606) 874-3595.

•The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department offers Check On A Senior Today, or C.O.A.S.T. to regularly check in with senior citizens who may be in need. For details, call, (606) 886-8965.

•Gearheart Communications offers free wifi in the Mountain Arts Center parking lot.

Substance abuse help

•The Grassroots Area of Narcotics Anonymous, part of the Bluegrass-Appalachian Region of Narcotics Anonymous, offers meetings online for people with substance abuse issues and need help. For more information, call, (855) 319-8869 or visit, grassrootsna.org or visit, https://bit.ly/2WHPCBY.

•Mountain Center for Recovery and Hope is accepting intakes for Residential Substance Use treatment. Openings are available for males and females. Please call 606-886-6820 for more information.

Donations needed

•SOAR is partnering with Food City to collect homemade cloth face masks that will be distributed throughout the region for use by people who are most vulnerable to COVID-19. Donations may be dropped off at Food City.

•ARH is seeking children's artwork to display for patients and the care team at the hospital. Please mail artwork to Highlands ARH at: Jamie Justice, administration, Highlands ARH, 500 Ky. Rt. 321, Prestonsburg, Ky. 41653; or to ARH Our Lady of the Way at: Robin L. Bailey, administrative assistance, ARH Our Lady of the Way, 11203 Main St., Martin, Ky. 41649 or email rbailey2@arh.org; or to McDowell ARH at: Patricia Williams, McDowell ARH, P.O. Box 247, McDowell, Ky. 41647.

•Riverview Health Care Center has added a food pantry service to its employee Compassion Fund. To donate, visit, https://thecompassionfund.org/.

•The Floyd County Bar Association seeks donations for food pantries serving Floyd County. They may be mailed via check to: Floyd County Bar Association, 120 North Front Avenue, Prestonsburg, Ky. 41653.

•The Floyd County Community Foundation seeks donations to help meet COVID-19 needs that are not met by other programs. To donate, visit, appalachanky.org/covid19.floyd or mail: Floyd County Community Foundation, PO Box 1734, Prestonsburg, Ky. 41653.

•To donate to the Team Kentucky Fund to help people impacted by COVID-19, visit the link at, kycovid19.ky.gov.

Meetings

•The Allen City Commission cancelled its regular meeting, set to be held April 4, at 6 p.m.

•The Area 8 meeting of the Soil and Water Conservation Commission, covering Floyd, Johnson, Pike and other counties, will be held at 7 p.m. on May 12. Anyone who wants to attend the meeting by telephone can join the meeting by dialing +1 (646) 749-3122. Please use access code: 809-285-045.

Closings and cancellations

•The Kentucky State Police Post 9 Golf Scramble, set to be held May 17 at Stone Crest Golf Course, has been postponed until September or October. Anyone interested in the scramble at the later date can contact Post 09 at (606) 433-7711.

•The Floyd County Extension Office reports that 4-H camp will be cancelled. Staff will start calling campers next week to explain how refunds will be processed. For more information, email Heather Coleman at, hncoleman@uky.edu or call, (606) 886-2668.

•Prestonsburg City Hall is closed to all visitors for two weeks. Those who need assistance may call, (606) 886-2335 and press 1 for the police department, 2 for the fire department, 3 for code enforcement or 4 to leave a message for administration.

•The Floyd County Public Library announces that its Anime Day, scheduled for May 16, will be rescheduled later in the summer.

Class of 2020

•The University of Pikeville will host its annual commencement ceremony virtually on May 2. Students, graduates, families and the community may be able to watch the ceremonies beginning on May 2 by visiting, pikeville.stageclip.com.

•Prestonsburg High School will have a graduation parade for seniors at 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, starting and ending at the Mountain Arts Center. More details will be released by the school at a later date. Social distancing required.

•Betsy Layne High School will have a graduation parade for seniors at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, starting and ending at the school. Details about the route will be announced by the school at a later date. Social distancing required.

•Floyd Central High School will have a graduation parade for seniors at 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, starting at Wheelwright and ending at the school. More details will be announced by the school at a later date. Social distancing required.

•Mountain Comprehensive Care Center is asking graduates to send in photos for posters that will be made to hang in windows of local businesses. Pictures of high school seniors, along with the student's name and school may be emailed to justin.ross@mtcomp.org.

Legal resources

•To obtain a collision report from Prestonsburg Police, visit, buycrash.com or call, (606) 886-1010. The department is closed to the public for non-emergency services.

•The Floyd County Attorney's Office is open via appointment-only. Some questions may be answered over the phone by calling, (606) 886-6863 or (606) 886-9144.

•The Floyd County Commonwealth's Attorney Office is closed to the public, but staff are available to answer questions at, (606) 889-1692.

• The Floyd County Judicial Center and the driver’s licenses office are closed to in-person services. Citizens who need to renew their drivers license will have a 90-day extension. For more information, call, 606) 889-1672.

Food assistance

•To apply for SNAP food benefits, call (855) 306-8959 or visit, benefind.ky.gov.

•Ridgepoint Church offers food delivery service to the elderly, those that have compromised immune systems, single parents that don't want to take their children into stores, and those who do not have transportation. Church members will do grocery shopping as well as delivery from restaurants in Prestonsburg. For more information, call, (859) 363-5456.

•Floyd County Senior Citizens Centers are delivering meals to seniors in need. For more information, call the center serving your area or, (606) 886-9193.

•Big Sandy Community and Technical College offers #FocusFood gift cards for its students. For more information, call, (606) 886-3863.

•Floyd County Schools provide free meals to children age 1 to 18. To request food, call the following school serving your area between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

•The following pantries are serving Floyd County residents and are seeking donations to help them provide that assistance:

Middle Creek Community Food Pantry

Address: 657 Grannfitz Branch, Prestonsburg (next to the fire department)

Phone: (606) 886-3606

Jacob's Ladder Food Pantry

Address: 22 Main St Allen

Phone: (606) 874-9859

Heaven's Harvest Food Pantry

Address: 3534 Ky. 122, Printer

Phone: (502) 517-9233

St. Vincent Mission Food Pantry

Address: 6369 Ky. 404, David

Phone: (606) 886-2513

Prater Creek Food Pantry

Address: 1561 Mare Creek Road, Stanville

Phone: (606) 794-7945

Auxier Food Pantry

Address: 21 S. River St. Auxier, KY 41602

Phone: (606) 886-0709

Fishes and Loaves Food Pantry

Address: South Lake Drive, Prestonsburg

Phone: 606-506-5101

God’s Appalachian Partnership

Address: 90 Big Bridge Road, McDowell

Phone: 606-377-0332

Mud Creek Clinic Food Pantry

Address: Ky. 979, behind Mud Creek Clinic, Grethel

Phone: (606) 213-8514

Sisters of Hope Food Pantry

Address: Main Street, Garrett

Phone: (606) 371-0754