Announcements

•Prestonsburg is offering small business reimbursement grants of up to $2,250 for small businesses with 15 or fewer employees in the city. Applications will be accepted from May 11 through May 20. For details, visit, prestonsburgcity.org or, https://bit.ly/35GyZcx

•The Middle Creek Volunteer Fire Department will host a National Day of Prayer event at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 9, at its Station 2, located at the mouth of Grannyfitz Branch in Middle Creek. It will be offered as a "drive up service" or via Facebook. For more information, visit the department's Facebook page.

•Businesses can order disposable masks through the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce at, kychamber.com/maskorderform

•Businesses can order hand sanitizer from Kentucky Distillers Association at, kyhandsanitizer.com

•The Floyd County Board of Education will hold a virtual special meeting on Monday, May 11, at 6:30 p.m. The agenda may be found online at, https://bit.ly/3dFoVmX

•The Wayland City Commission will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12, in the fountain room of the community center at 6 p.m.

•Big Sandy Regional Industrial Development Authority meeting, scheduled for May 11, has been cancelled.

•Prestonsburg will start offering recycling services in the city again on Wednesday, May 13. For details, call, (606) 886-3537.

•The Floyd County Cooperative Extension Office is offering the Floyd County Walking Challenge, a four-week program that offers a new Fitbit for the winner. For details, visit the office's Facebook page.

•Big Sandy Community and Technical College will host virtual open house events on May 11 and May 13 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. To register, email, nhites0001@kctcs.edu.

•The Area 8 meeting of the Soil and Water Conservation Commission, covering Floyd, Johnson, Pike and other counties, will be held at 7 p.m. on May 12. Anyone who wants to attend the meeting by telephone can join the meeting by dialing +1 (646) 749-3122. Please use access code: 809-285-045.

•Floyd County Schools are accepting kindergarten registration online. For more information, visit the school district's Facebook page.

•The Big Sandy Area Community Action Agency has expanded eligibility requirements for people who qualify for LIHEAP, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, to those earning up to 150 percent of the federal poverty guidelines. The program is open until June 30. To register in Floyd County, call, (606) 874-3595.

•The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department offers Check On A Senior Today, or C.O.A.S.T. to regularly check in with senior citizens who may be in need. For details, call, (606) 886-8965.

Class of 2020

•Prestonsburg High School will have a graduation parade for seniors at 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, starting and ending at the Mountain Arts Center. Social distancing required.

•Betsy Layne High School will have a graduation parade for seniors at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, starting and ending at the school. Social distancing required.

•Floyd Central High School will have a graduation parade for seniors at 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, starting at Wheelwright and ending at the school. Social distancing required.

COVID-19 testing

Floyd County residents may obtain free COVID-19 tests at the following locations:

•Archer Respiratory Clinic, Prestonsburg. Appointments are not required.

•Martin Respiratory Clinic, Martin. Appointments are not required.

•Big Sandy Health Care's Eula Hall Health Center at Grethel: Please call, (606) 587-2200 before showing up.

•Big Sandy Health Care's Physicians for Women & Families, Auxier: Please call, (606) 886-8997 before showing up.

•Pikeville Medical Center, 172 South Mayo Trail, beside the Landmark Hotel in Pikeville. Appointments are not required.

Substance abuse help

•The Grassroots Area of Narcotics Anonymous, part of the Bluegrass-Appalachian Region of Narcotics Anonymous, offers meetings online for people with substance abuse issues and need help. For more information, call, (855) 319-8869 or visit, grassrootsna.org or visit, https://bit.ly/2WHPCBY.

•Mountain Center for Recovery and Hope is accepting intakes for Residential Substance Use treatment. Openings are available for males and females. Please call 606-886-6820 for more information.

Legal resources

•To obtain a collision report from Prestonsburg Police, visit, buycrash.com or call, (606) 886-1010. The department is closed to the public for non-emergency services.

•The Floyd County Attorney's Office is open via appointment-only. Some questions may be answered over the phone by calling, (606) 886-6863 or (606) 886-9144.

•The Floyd County Commonwealth's Attorney Office is closed to the public, but staff are available to answer questions at, (606) 889-1692.

• The Floyd County Judicial Center and the driver’s licenses office are closed to in-person services. Citizens who need to renew their drivers license will have a 90-day extension. For more information, call, 606) 889-1672.

Food assistance

•To apply for SNAP food benefits, call (855) 306-8959 or visit, benefind.ky.gov.

•Ridgepoint Church offers food delivery service to the elderly, those that have compromised immune systems, single parents that don't want to take their children into stores, and those who do not have transportation. Church members will do grocery shopping as well as delivery from restaurants in Prestonsburg. For more information, call, (859) 363-5456.

•Floyd County Senior Citizens Centers are delivering meals to seniors in need. For more information, call the center serving your area or, (606) 886-9193.

•Big Sandy Community and Technical College offers #FocusFood gift cards for its students. For more information, call, (606) 886-3863.

•Floyd County Schools provide free meals to children age 1 to 18. To request food, call the following school serving your area between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

•The following pantries are serving Floyd County residents and are seeking donations to help them provide that assistance:

Middle Creek Community Food Pantry

Address: 657 Grannfitz Branch, Prestonsburg (next to the fire department)

Phone: (606) 886-3606

Jacob's Ladder Food Pantry

Address: 22 Main St Allen

Phone: (606) 874-9859

Heaven's Harvest Food Pantry

Address: 3534 Ky. 122, Printer

Phone: (502) 517-9233

St. Vincent Mission Food Pantry

Address: 6369 Ky. 404, David

Phone: (606) 886-2513

Prater Creek Food Pantry

Address: 1561 Mare Creek Road, Stanville

Phone: (606) 794-7945

Auxier Food Pantry

Address: 21 S. River St. Auxier, KY 41602

Phone: (606) 886-0709

Fishes and Loaves Food Pantry

Address: South Lake Drive, Prestonsburg

Phone: 606-506-5101

God’s Appalachian Partnership

Address: 90 Big Bridge Road, McDowell

Phone: 606-377-0332

Mud Creek Clinic Food Pantry

Address: Ky. 979, behind Mud Creek Clinic, Grethel

Phone: (606) 213-8514

Sisters of Hope Food Pantry

Address: Main Street, Garrett

Phone: (606) 371-0754