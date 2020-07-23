Recently, a Floyd County man who was in attendance at the Tuesday meeting of the Floyd County Fiscal Court has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

According to Floyd Judge-Executive Robbie Williams, a man who was in attendance during the July 21 fiscal court meeting has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The individual, Williams said, was wearing a face covering while in attendance and was also socially-distanced throughout the meeting.

The Floyd County Courthouse was closed Thursday and will remain closed Friday due to the building being sanitized. Williams said the courthouse should be open and operating under normal hours beginning Monday, July 27.

The fiscal court would like any individual in attendance to Tuesday’s meeting to be aware of their health and if anyone begins to feel any symptoms relating to the COVID-19 virus, they should consider going to get tested.