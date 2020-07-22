On Monday, July 20, during his daily update, Gov. Andy Beshear announced a limit on crowd sizes as well as a travel advisory due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases here in the state, something of which Floyd health officials said can be the same for the county.

According to Floyd County Health Department Director Thursa Sloan, Floyd County has seen a total of 60 cases of COVID-19, with 19 of those being active and currently quarantining. Since June 14, Sloan said the health department has seen an upswing in the number of cases.

“We’re seeing seeing an increase in numbers,” Sloan said. “We get new cases pretty much every day now and we’re starting to see trends.”

According to Sloan, the department has been linking a number of families and households together, something she said is being traced back to family get-togethers such as cookouts.

“We’re starting to see a trend with social gatherings like cookouts, and camping is a another one that has had one or more cases come out of it,” Sloan said.

The health department has begun to see a new trend in the number of cases, according to Sloan. Recently, the health department has seen more individuals from the ages of 21 to 46 contract the virus and she added that there have been a swing, in that more symptomatic individuals have been testing positive. Currently, from the department’s statistics, five minors between the ages of 21 months and 17 years of age, 22 males between the ages of 21 and 76 and 31 females between the ages of 23 and 82 make up the county’s cases.

Regarding the recent mask mandate laid down by the governor, Sloan said, the health department is currently working to receive more guidance from the state on the matter and that there have been a number of complaints about non-compliance. Sloan said the health department will continue to work with state officials regarding guidance on dealing with the mandates, but she added that the health department would prefer to take on the role of educating as opposed to disciplining individuals.