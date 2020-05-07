Floyd County County Jailer Stuart "Bear" Halbert confirmed May 7 that a Floyd County Detention Center employee has tested positive for COVID-19, but he also said the employee has not had contact with inmates.

Halbert said he was notified about the case by the Floyd County Health Department at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6.

That evening, the health department reported that two people had tested positive with the virus, without providing details about those cases, bringing the county's total number of cases up to 14.

Halbert said the employee, who serves in a clerical role at the jail, has not been in contact with any inmates in the past five weeks.

"The employee that tested positive at the jail has no contact with the inmates at all," Halbert said. "It's a clerical person that is not, you know, doesn't go through the double doors. She's not been over there in over five weeks."

He reported that five jail staff have been quarantined at home because of potential contact with this employee.

"We're doing everything we can do. We're taking temperatures every day. We have been since this started. We go back and take temperatures of the inmates every day. We're taking all the precautions that we can," he said.

Halbert said he allowed jail staff to get COVID-19 tests on Tuesday out of precaution, and several employees decided to do so. He reported that after this case was confirmed, all jail staff are required to be tested.

"Hopefully, by 5 p.m., all the employees will be tested at the jail," he said.

Halbert emphasized the steps the jail staff have been taking to keep the virus out of the jail in an interview last week, reporting that they are wearing personal protective equipment, limiting contacts, isolating new inmates, disinfecting surfaces throughout the day and taking other measures to slow the spread.

"This is more stressful right now with 82 inmates than what it was with 180, just because of this very reason ... We're doing everything we can do, period. We have been from day one and we'll continue," he said. "We're thoroughly cleaning. We're disinfecting hourly. We don't stop disinfecting. When someone comes in, when the police brings someone in, we're locking everyone down. When we get them put up, we've got them separated from the general population for 14 days. Once they are put up, we disinfect everything around, wherever they've been ... We're doing everything we can potentially do to keep it out because that's my number one concern is my inmates and my employees."

He reported that the employee who tested positive is managing care at home and did not have symptoms of the virus.

Statewide, hundreds of people at jails have tested positive for the virus. On May 5, Gov. Andy Beshear reported that 300 of the 625 positive cases announced that day came from the Green River Correctional Complex in Western Kentucky.