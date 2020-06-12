Due to the COVID-19 virus, Floyd County voters will be seeing several different ways to vote in the upcoming June 22 primary and general elections. According to Floyd County Judge Executive Robbie Williams, county residents will have three options to vote. The first option for voters will be going online and requesting a absentee ballot by the June 15 deadline. Individuals can then print them off and mail them in by June 22. The second option will be for those who choose to wait until Election Day to place their vote. According to Williams, the Mountain Arts Center will be the only in-person voting location. However voters could expect to see possible long wait times as there will be only three voting machines on-site. The third option according to Williams, would be for residents to call and schedule an appointment to stop by the county clerks office to place their vote. That process is currently taking place and individuals can call 606 886-3816 for more information regarding scheduling an appointment. For more detailed information regarding this year’s voting process be sure to pick up this Wednesday’s edition of the Floyd Chronicle and Times.
Floyd Judge Exec. talks voting changes due to COVID
- By Austin Blankenship Staff Writer
-
Updated
- 0
