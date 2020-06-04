During the Floyd County Fiscal Court’s special meeting on June 4, officials announced the establishment of a grant program for which small businesses inside the county will soon be able to apply to help restore losses suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Judge-Executive Robbie Williams, businesses applying must be deemed a “small business,” which he said would include any business with fewer than 20 employees. The grants will be between $2,000 and $5,000 per business, and will be given to both nonprofit and for-profit businesses.

Williams said the application process will be “very simple” and was set be posted on the FCFC Facebook page shortly after the special meeting. The court will begin accepting applications Monday, June 15 and the process will run for the remainder of that week. Individuals can print their application off and drop it off at the Floyd County Judge-Executive’s office.

The City of Prestonsburg will be awarded its own funds for which businesses there can apply, and so will be excluded from the county’s program, Williams said.