During his 5 p.m. press conference on Tuesday, July 14 , Gov. Andy Beshear announced the passing of a Floyd man due to complications from COVID-19.
According to the Floyd County Health Department, the COVID victim was a senior male who had underlying health issues. The HD said their condolences to the victim’s family.
Also on Tuesday, the department announced that Floyd county has its 41st case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.