The Floyd County Health Department and Food City of Prestonsburg issued a joint press release on Monday, April 27, reporting that one of the people who tested positive for COVID-19 is employed at the grocery store.

"We have worked with Food City since we learned that a person who tested positive for COVID 19 worked there," the statement said. "The employee was notified within 30 minutes of us receiving the results and was placed in isolation at home."

The health department encourages residents who may have had direct contact with anyone at the Food City deli on Saturday, April 25, to self-monitor for signs/symptoms of the virus.

"If you believe that you had 30 minutes or more of direct contact closer than 6 feet with anyone at the deli on Saturday April 25, you should self-monitor for signs/symptoms of the virus," the press release said. "Any risk to other persons is believed to be minimal. We remind you that the virus is in the community and moves with us so anyone could have the virus with or without symptoms. This is why we continue to urge you to social distance yourself wherever you go out of your home to limit close contact with others."

Food City reported that the person who tested positive for the virus is a part-time associate who works there one day per week.

"The associate only worked 5 hours on Saturday, April 25. The associate has shown no symptoms and is self-isolating at home," the press release said.

The store conducted a "deep-level cleaning" of the premises, the statement said.

"We completed a deep level cleaning and sanitation, as recommended by the CDC. Following that, we had an independent, certified professional cleaning company complete a second deep cleaning and sanitation. We have met with members of our store team and are continuing to follow the guidance of the local health department," the press release said. "We would like to commend our associates for their extraordinary efforts and thank our customers for your support as we work to fulfill the needs of the communities we serve. The health department has determined that due to the few number of hours that the associate worked, the cleaning and sanitation measures taken and the store’s ongoing safety measures (including the use of gloves and face masks), this particular incident represents very low risk."

There have been 10 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Floyd County, and last four cases reported on Saturday included three employees of the City of Prestonsburg, including a firefighter, police officer and administrative staff.

The health department reported on April 26 that the first four COVID-19 patients, a 22-year-old male, a 64-year-old female, a 21-month-old toddler and a 21-year-old male have recovered from the virus. The other six people confirmed to have the virus are "managing their care at home," the department reported.

As the number of COVID-19 cases increase statewide and in Floyd County, residents are encouraged to take advantage of testing that is available.

There are four locations in Floyd County where people may obtain a COVID-19 test. They include:

•Archer Respiratory Clinic, Prestonsburg: Please call, (606) 889-6397 before showing up.

•Martin Respiratory Clinic, Martin: Please call, (606) 285-0681 before showing up.

•Big Sandy Health Care's Eula Hall Health Center at Grethel: Please call, (606) 587-2200 before showing up.

•Big Sandy Health Care's Physicians for Women & Families, Auxier: Please call, (606) 886-8997 before showing up.