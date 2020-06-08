Kentucky Blood Center announced on June 7 there is a critical need for blood donors as the nationwide blood shortage which has been plaguing many areas of our country for weeks has impacted the commonwealth. KBC, which supplies blood to more than 70 Kentucky hospitals, has an urgent need for all blood types and is encouraging donors to make an appointment and donate as soon as possible.

“We do not issue critical appeals for donors unless the situation absolutely dictates a need,” said Bill Reed, Kentucky Blood Center President and CEO. “Our initial surge in supply during the pandemic has been exhausted and with elective surgeries not only resuming, but increasing from their normal level, blood donors are urgently needed.”

Due to social distancing guidelines, appointments are required and can be made at, www.kybloodcenter.org, or by calling, (800) 775-2522. All six KBC donor centers, including Pikeville's, located at 472 South Mayo Trail, are open Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Face coverings should be worn while visiting our donor centers. Mobile blood drive locations can also be found on the website.