Gov. Andy Beshear has made May 22, the Friday before Memorial Day, the date that groups of 10 or fewer people can legally gather, instead of May 25, the holiday. He also said Kentucky's ban on travel to and from other states would expire the same day.

"We realize that people are making plans for Memorial Day," Beshear said at his daily briefing. "And I trust that we can do this right, that we can do this safely, and I'd much rather get out there with some good guidance and rules."

He said he was comfortable moving up the dates because "I've got to live in the real world, just like everybody else," and said his goal was to try to get the best results, which is to put guidance in place to keep everyone safe that the maximum number of people will follow.

"Remember, this is a virus where one person doing the wrong thing can spread it to a bunch of people doing the right thing," he said, encouraging people to follow guidance on the website, because "it will help protect you."

He also encouraged people to gather outside whenever possible, and reminded them that unless it involves people who are part of your household, the six-foot social-distancing rule still stands. He advised against sharing plates and utensils, and to avoid buffets and potlucks or any situation that involves asking people to share food.

He also reminded people to wash their hands frequently and to not touch their eyes, nose or mouth. And if the gathering involves close proximity, wear a mask.

Parents should "plan ahead" for ways to entertain children that will allow them to remain six feet apart, Beshear said. For example, he said it would be better to play laser tag instead of basketball.

He also advised anyone 65 or older, or who has heart, lung or kidney disease, to avoid such gatherings.

"So just plan ahead. Be smart. Know that this is out there and then just try to do the very best you can following all of these rules," he said. "I trust you. You've done a really good job thus far, just be really thoughtful in how you do it and how you go about it."

The travel ban ban has been an important part of "flattening the curve" in the state, but now is the right time to drop it, Beshear said, because he is not seeing the same kind of exodus from hotspots that helped prompt the ban, and he is more comfortable about where some neighboring states are.

He cautioned that if the state starts seeing a spike in cases, "We may have to take some of these steps again."

He encouraged people to remain careful about where they chose to travel, noting that the beach is still a very dangerous place. "Remember, there are hundreds of cases in Western Kentucky related to a trip to the beach," he said, without giving details.

Assistance applications sought

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said applications for assistance from the Team Kentucky Fund would be available at 8 a.m. Friday at teamkyfund.ky.gov. She said people are eligible if the pandemic caused them to lose employment or cit their hours or wages by half or more.

Coleman said $3 million has been donated to the fund, and all assistance from it will be provided through vouchers that can be used to pay for rent, mortgage, electricity, gas, water and groceries. Those who qualify for the fund will be limited to $1,000 per household.

The Public Protection Cabinet will oversee the fund in partnership with Community Action Kentucky, representing the 23 regional community-action agencies that have an office in every county.

Testing, federal aid

Beshear reiterated that the state has the capacity to conduct more tests than the White House guidelines recommend to successfully re-open the economy, "but to do that we need you to sign up." So far, at least 121,246 tests have been run in the state, which is about 2.7 percent of the state's population. The guidelines call for testing at least 2 percent per month.

"The more testing we have, the safer you are and the more we know what we are able to re-open because we know how many folks out there have it, but aren't showing the signs," Beshear said. "I will say that the data that we've gotten from this from the general population is encouraging." Click here for information for how to register for testing at more than 70 sites around the state.

Beshear said the state has not yet received any of the $97.7 million that U.S. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said it is getting for testing from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, but is doing the necessary paperwork and has used other money from the act for that purpose.

Beshear again implored Congress to provide financial relief for state and local governments. House Democrats proposed to do that in a bill this week; McConnell called it a liberal wish list and said there is no rush to send more aid.

Beshear said, "Every state and every local government in the country is waiting on and is counting on Congress to pass a bill that provides direct budgetary relief ... We need them to act, and the sooner the better."

Kentucky Health News is an independent news service of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, based in the School of Journalism and Media at the University of Kentucky, with support from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky.