King’s Daughters Prestonsburg, 1279 Old Abbott Mountain Road, offers COVID-19 testing and vaccination.

COVID-19 testing is available from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fridays, by appointment. Same-day appointments are available.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are being administered. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments can be scheduled.

The Pfizer vaccine has received full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for those 16 and older. Emergency Use Authorization for those 12 to 15 remains in effect. The Moderna vaccine has received EUA for those 18 and older.

Third-dose booster shots are also available for those who are immunocompromised and received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, upon doctor/provider order. Vaccination is safe, effective and free.

To schedule a COVID-19 test or vaccine appointment, call, (606) 886-7310.