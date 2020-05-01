The Floyd County Health Department reported on social media on April 30 that officials there received confirmation of another positive case of COVID-19 in the county.

A 68-year-old person is confirmed to have the virus and is "managing care at home," the department reported, bringing the total confirmed cases in Floyd County to 11.

The department also reported that five COVID-19 patients in the county are "considered to be recovered and released from isolation."

"As the state moves forward with plans to have entities reopen we need to remember that businesses will recommend everyone wear a mask," the department reported. "We could be denied services for failure to do so and all employees providing face to face services will be required to wear a mask. This will not replace the social distancing requirements of 6 feet and we will still need to take precautions such as handwashing for 20 seconds, covering our cough and cleaning heavy traffic areas frequently."