Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center has been named a regional COVID-19 vaccination center by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

With the designation, PBHRMC will begin administering the Johnson and Johnson one-dose vaccination — accelerating the hospital’s efforts to immunize the community against COVID-19, PBHRMC said in a statement.

“Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center is honored to be selected as a regional vaccine location, and we look forward to offering the COVID-19 vaccine to even more of our local residents,” Deborah Trimble, CEO said. “With each additional dose we take another step to end the pandemic and a brighter future.”

To schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine, call, (606) 789-0042. Vaccines will be given to those 18 years of age and older. Walk-in appointments will not be accepted. For more information, visit, pbhrmc.com/COVIDVaccine.