The City of Prestonsburg announced a reimbursement grant for small businesses in the city.

Mayor Les Stapleton announced the grant on Friday, May 8.

"We know it's tough times. We know it's been tough. We're hoping this will alleviate a few of the issues so as we open back up, you can hit the ground running," Stapleton said.

Through the program, grants of up to $2,250 will be provided to small businesses with 15 employees or less in Prestonsburg that have been "forced to close or reduce services" because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds must be used by these businesses to pay rent, mortgage, payroll and utilities. Receipts will be required, according to the application.

To qualify, businesses must also have submitted an application for the Paycheck Protection Program or the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program through the U.S. Small Business Association, have been open prior to Jan. 1, employ 15 or fewer people, be a "small for-profit business or franchise" that does not receive funding from a parent company, have a occupational license account with the city, be current with all city taxes, licenses and fees and provide other documentation, if necessary.

This isn't the first step the city has taken to help businesses during the pandemic.

The city has also postponed the payment of net profit taxes for businesses in the city.

"We've done everything we could to try to ease this burden for them," Stapleton said.

He reported that Prestonsburg has $60,000 allotted for these reimbursement grants, and the funds are available through cost-saving measures the city has undertaken.

"The city, as a whole, is very fiscally responsible. They do a lot of, our guys go out of their way a lot to try to make things work as inexpensive as they can, and yet, still be efficient with it," he said. "For example, we've taken in a lot of concrete that's been busted up, a lot of good topsoil, and even gravel, when there was gravel available, where people was trying to get rid of them. So, we've taken those in and we use those — and this is just an example of why we can do this — we use those moneys that we save there to try to put into other areas. So, it's 100 percent an effort by all the city, in doing what's right and doing it fiscally responsible and efficiently."

He said he stays in contact with small business owners in the city.

"I've had some of them say, 'Look, I'm okay. I can hold my own.' Some of them say, 'Well, it wasn't my primary finances, so I'm okay.' And then, some of them said, 'Look, I don't know if we're going to make it through this,'" he said. "So, we cover the entire spectrum of, 'Yes, we're going to be okay,' to 'I really need help.'"

He encourages residents to shop at local small businesses, saying they help the community.

"I tell you what the public can do to help. Buy local. Get out there and get it done. Spend money with your local, the same people that's going to sponsor those baseball teams is the same people they need to spend money with," he said. "Get out there and see them ... I tell you what it all comes down to, taking care of the ones that's going to take care of you."

Applications for the reimbursement grant will be open from May 11 through May 20. To fill out an application, visit the "Documents Center/Forms" link at, prestonsburgcity.org, under "Misc," or click on this link: https://bit.ly/35GyZcx.