The Kentucky Career Center reports that RedHawk Mining will lay off 182 coal miners in Floyd County. The coal company, citing "unforeseen business circumstances" caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, reported that it plans to idle its Spurlock Complex, including the Redhawk #1 mine, Redhawk Belt Transfer, Spurlock Preparation Plant, Spurlock BH#2 and support and administration officials in Printer, as well as the Redhawk #7 ming in Banner. The company plans to reduce the workforce at these location on May 14 or within 14 days of that date.

"We expect that approximately 182 non-represented employees at the Operations will be terminated," the letter said to state and local officials said. More information will be available in Wednesday's edition of the Floyd County Chronicle and Times.