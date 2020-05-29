Gov. Andy Beshear announced that circuit court clerk offices will be temporarily allowed to process expired driving credential renewals and replacement requests remotely through July 31, 2020.

Beshear said in a statement that this emergency order is meant to keep all Kentuckians healthy and to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“This order is the next right step to help clerks safely serve Kentuckians impacted by the office closures caused by the pandemic,” Beshear said. “The temporary measure will allow contactless service to help minimize crowding and help offices gradually return to full-service operations.”

According to the order, cardholders whose operator’s license, permit or identification card was lost or expired between March 1 and June 30, 2020, may apply with their local circuit court clerk to receive a new card in the mail at the renewal period’s full cost.

The order allows the remote application process to remain through July 31, 2020.

Applicants requesting a card renewal must not require any testing. Circuit court clerks in the applicant’s county of residence will administer the application process and mail the credential directly to the applicant.

According to the governor’s office, the March emergency order is still in effect that extends the validity of cards by 90 days if the printed expiration date is March 18, 2020, or later.