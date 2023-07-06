Officials have confirmed using DNA that remains found last year were those of a Floyd County woman who went missing a year prior.
Floyd County Coroner Greg Nelson said that, through the testing, the remains found in Prestonsburg were found to be those of Kandi Green Gonzalez, who was 36 when she went missing in 2021.
The cause of Gonzalez’ death, Nelson said, has not been determined, and the condition of the remains has made it difficult.
“It’s still under question at this time,” Nelson said.
Gonzalez went missing on June 1, 2021, at Abbott Creek, police said, leading to an extensive search of the area by both responders and volunteers.
Surveillance video from a resident’s door bell camera showed Gonzalez pacing frantically in a backyard, before disappearing into a nearby creek.
Her shoes were found in the creek two weeks later.
The circumstances behind Gonzalez’ disappearance and death remain under investigation.