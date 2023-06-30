A Floyd County man and woman are facing child endangerment charges after police responded to a call at a Prestonsburg residence.
According to the citation written by Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy K. Hall, on June 19, he responded to a call at Ky. 194, Cow Creek, in reference to a woman possibly using profanity towards minor children who reside in the home.
The citation said Hall located Neil Vanhoose, 45, and Stephanie Vanhoose, 38, who were the subjects of an open case with social services.
The residence, Hall wrote, was found to be “deplorable condition,” with no running water and with both the floor and ceiling falling through. In addition, court documents said, laundry and trash were piled throughout the residence, creating a safety hazard for the minor children.
The children, the citation said, were removed from the residence and placed in protective custody.
Both Neil Vanhoose and Stephanie Vanhoose were charged with endangering the welfare of a minor and ordered to appear in court on July 5 to answer to the charges.