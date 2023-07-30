Two men were arrested recently after the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office said they served a search warrant at a Prestonsburg residence and found large quantities of drugs and numerous firearms.
According to an arrest citation written by FSCO Deputy Kevin Johnson, on July 19, he served a search warrant at the Conley Fork residence of Joshua Baisden, 39, and David R. Craft, 56.
While searching Baisden’s person, the citation said, deputies, including Allen May and Dusty Newsome, found several plastic bags, two of which contained a substance believed to be heroin, one containing a substance believed to be methamphetamine and one containing what appeared to be LSD. Also, Johnson wrote, deputies located a large sum of cash on Baisden’s person.
While searching the residence, Johnson wrote, deputies found a total of approximately 16 grams of suspected methamphetamine and approximately 15 ounces of marijuana, along with multiple pill bottles without a prescription label on them containing hydrocodone, oxycodone, methadone, suboxone, Xanax, a suboxone strip, gabapentin and promethazine.
In addition, the citation said, deputies found a few precursor substance for manufacturing methamphetamine, such as butane, lithium and pseudoephedrine, all of which were located within close proximity of each other.
Johnson wrote deputies also found paraphernalia, such as digital scales and empty plastic bags, along with approximately $15,000 in cash.
Throughout the residence, the citation said, deputies found a total of 66 firearms, at least two of which had been reported stolen.
Baisden and Craft admitted some of the guns were acquired through trading illegal drugs to people and that they also traded drugs for items such as tools, motorcycles and go-carts, among others.
Both men were lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine, first offense), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (LSD), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified, first offense, two counts), second-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecifed), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified), possession of a prescription drug not in a proper container, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to 5 pounds, first offense), first-offense trafficking in a legend drug, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (unspecified, first offense), first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl), possession of a defaced firearm and receiving stolen property (firearm, two counts).
In a statement, the Floyd County Sheriff’s office said the bust was the result of the hard work of the department.
“The success of this operation is a testament to the dedication and professionalism of the men and women of this office,” the statement said. “Their commitment to protecting our community and eradicating the scourge of illegal drugs is commendable. We would also like to express our gratitude to the local community for their continued support and cooperation throughout this investigation.