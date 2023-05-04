A Prestonsburg man was arrested and is facing a felony charge after he allegedly attempted to use fake money to complete a Facebook Marketplace sale.
According to an arrest citation written by Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Thacker, on April 25, he was dispatched to the Harold area to a report of a stolen weedeater.
Upon arrival, Thacker wrote, he contacted the victim, a woman from Grayson, who told the deputy she had posted the weedeater on Facebook Marketplace.
The citation said she subsequently made arrangements to meet Kevin D. Conley, 31, of Sugarloaf, at the Dollar General Story on Ky. 680 in Harold to sell him the weedeater for $450.
The woman said that Conley asked her to go to a nearby apartment parking lot because his truck was broken down, court documents said. Thacker wrote that the woman advised that, upon arrival at the parking lot, Conley gave her the money, grabbed the weedeater and ran off into the woods.
The citation said that when the woman looked at the money, she noted it bore the phrase: “For motion picture use only.”
Thacker wrote that he found Conley at an apartment and found that he had the weeedeater hidden in the apartment. The citation said Thacker also found that Conley had two active warrants for his arrest.
Thacker wrote that Conley told him he is addicted to heroin and knew the cash was fake. Further, the citation said, Conley told the deputy that he was going to sell the weedeater for drugs and that he had ran away and hid after giving the victim the money thinking, “she would simply leave.”
The citation said Conley was also found in possession of four fake $100 bills and one fake $50 bill. All five, the citation said, were marked to be used only in motion pictures.
Conley was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of theft by deception and first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.