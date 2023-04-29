A McDowell man was arrested on several charges recently after he allegedly fled from a Floyd County Sheriff’s deputy who attempted to conduct a traffic stop on him.
According to an arrest citation written by Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Allen May, on April 16, he was parked at Frasures Creek Road in McDowell when he saw a 2012 Ford F150 pickup approach, then lock his brakes up, turn in the road and accelerate in a manner that caused his tires to squeal.
May wrote that he and Martin Police Department Officer Brad Stidham attempted to catch up to the vehicle, but the driver, later identified as Keith J. Paige, 43, of Frasures Creek Road, drove at a high rate of speed in an attempt to evade the officers.
Paige, the citation said, nearly lost control multiple times, including when he turned into his driveway.
The citation said Paige got out of his vehicle and ran behind a barn. May used K9 Bear to attempt to find Paige and eventually found him hiding on top of a shed behind the barn.
Paige was taken into custody, May wrote, and was found to have been driving on a suspended license.
Paige was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of second-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), driving on a suspended license and traffic charges.