One person was killed in a recent ATV crash, according to the office of Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt.
According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, at approximately 2 p.m. on Aug. 31, deputies responded to the scene of a single-vehicle collision on Neds Fork at McDowell.
The statement said deputies determined that Loren Herrington, 40, of McDowell, was operating an ATV when his vehicle left the roadway and traveled over an embankment. Herrington, the statement said, was pronounced dead at the scene by Floyd County Deputy Coroner Chuck Hall.
The collision remains under investigation by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstructionist Sgt. Dusty Newsome. Deputies were assisted at the scene by members of the Left Beaver Volunteer Fire Department along with Lifeguard Ambulance Service.