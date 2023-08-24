An Auxier man was arrested on a felony theft charge after, Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt’s office said, he was found to have stolen telephone line.
According to an arrest citation written by Deputy Kevin Thacker, on Aug. 14, he was dispatched to the area of Salem Church Road on Ky. 1426 at Harold.
An employee of Coalfields Telephone, the citation said, advised his workers called him and said the line was down and service was out in the area.
Upon investigation at the scene, Thacker wrote, he found the suspect, Arnold Mosley, 41, of McKenzie Avenue, laying in the weeds with cable cutters, utility knives and brush cutters.
The phone line had been cut, the citation said, and approximately 300 feet of line was damaged.
After being placed under arrest, the citation said, Mosley told the deputy that, as a convicted felon, he can’t get a job, that he is facing a $300 power bill and he has children at home.
Mosley was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of theft ($1,000 to $10,000) and possession of burglary tools.