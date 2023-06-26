A Floyd County man was arrested on felony drug charges after, Kentucky State Police said, they found evidence he was trafficking in methamphetamine.
According to an arrest citation written by KSP Trooper Billy Ball, on June 15, the KSP Criminal Interdiction Team went to the Little Muddy Creek Road, Printer, residence of Justin Kidd, 41, after receiving information that Kidd was possibly distributing illegal narcotics from his residence.
The reports, the citation said, included allegations of a high volume of traffic to and from the residence — 11 cars on June 14.
Ball wrote that he, Trooper Daniel Saylor and Trooper Adam Hall arrived at the residence and contacted Kidd’s father, who welcomed them into the residence and told the troopers that Kidd was in his room.
Ball wrote that, when the troopers went into Kidd’s room, they saw drug paraphernalia, including a glass pipe commonly used to smoke methamphetamine.
Kidd, the citation said, voluntarily produced quantities of less than 2 grams each of substances believed to be herion and methamphetamine. In addition, Ball wrote, Kidd also produced quantities of gabapentin and Xanax.
Kidd, the citation said, said that he didn’t have other drugs and the troopers could look anywhere they wanted.
The troopers, according to the citation, also found digital scales and multiple baggies believed to be used for packaging drugs. Ball wrote the troopers found $610 in cash Kidd said he had made cutting grass.
The citation said Kidd told the troopers he had bought 2.5 ounces of methamphetamine a few days ago and had sold 1 ounce and given the rest of it away to females for sexual favors.
Kidd was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine, first offense), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified, third or greater offense) and possession of of drug paraphernalia.