Floyd County Sheriff’s deputies along with U.S. Marshall's Task Force recently arrested fugitive and escapee Nikki Spurlock, 33, of Printer, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.
The statement Spurlock had been on the run from police since May when she walked away from the hospital after having been arrested for escaping police custody.
Spurlock was wanted on nine outstanding warrants, two of which were for first-degree escape.
Nikki Spurlock was in the company of Shawn Spurlock, 31, of Printer who was also arrested on outstanding charges, the statement said.
Both Spurlocks were originally arrested on numerous drug trafficking charges and have now been lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center.