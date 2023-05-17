A Knott County woman was recently arrested after, Floyd County Detention Center official said, she tried to smuggle fentanyl into the Floyd County Detention Center.
According to Floyd County Jailer Steve Little, during Sunday visitation on May 7, Autumn Hope Campbell, 36, of Mousie, attempted to slide a package containing fentanyl under the lobby door at the FCDC.
The drugs, Little said, were intended for Campbell’s husband, who is incarcerated at the jail.
An arrest warrant was issued for Campbell on May 9. According to court documents, Campbell was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and first-degree promoting contraband.
“This incident occurred during visitation hours,” Little said. “We just want the people to know we’re still intercepting drugs coming in.”
Little said he has made it a priority to eliminate contraband inside the jail since assuming office.
“That’s what I told the people when I ran, that I would clean up the jail,” Little said. “It will take time, but we’re getting there.”
Campbell is scheduled to appear before Floyd District Judge Tyler Green for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. May 22.
She is also facing the potential imposition of a one-year probated sentence. According to court documents, in January, Floyd Circuit Judge Johnny Ray Harris sentenced Campbell to one year in prison, suspended with supervised probation for one year on a charge of tampering with physical evidence. However, Harris also diverted the probation for one year.