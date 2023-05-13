Kentucky State Police arrested three individuals on May 04, 2023 after illegal drugs were discovered during a traffic safety checkpoint, the agency announced in a statement.
KSP troopers, along with Post 9’s Drug Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic safety checkpoint in the Salyersville community of Magoffin County. During the safety checkpoint, the statement said, approximately one pound of suspected methamphetamine, half an ounce of suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia were seized.
Nikki Spurlock, 33, of Martin, was arrested and lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), giving an officer false identifying information and traffic charges.
Magan Kates, 29, of Campbellsville, was arrested and lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin).
Shawn Holbrook, 39, of Pikeville, was arrested and lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Drug tips can be reported to investigators at Post 09 by calling (606) 433-7711. Callers can remain anonymous.