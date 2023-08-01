A man was arrested on a charge of trafficking in methamphetamine recently.
According to an arrest citation written by Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Allen May, on July 22, he was dispatch to a report that Gregory A. Little, 49, address unavailable, had an active warrant for his arrest and was working on a vehicle in the parking lot of a church on Ky. 122.
May wrote that he made contact with Little, who was laying under the back of the vehicle. The citation said Little gave May his Social Security number, at which time May was able to confirm that he had an active arrest warrant.
Little, the citation said, denied he had anything illegal in his vehicle, but K9 Bear alerted to the presence of narcotics.
May wrote that he conducted a search of the vehicle and found two baggies containing a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine on the paneling under the back inside of the vehicle’s bumper.
The citation said May asked if the substance was his, to which Little responded he was going to jail anyway, so he might as well claim it.
The total weight of the substance, May wrote, was 17 grams.
Little was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on a charge of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine, first offense).