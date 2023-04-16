A Betsy Layne man was arrested on several charges, including trafficking in a controlled substance, after, Prestonsburg Police said, he was stopped in connection with a complaint of a reckless driver.
According to the arrest citation written by PPD Officer Chris Allen, on March 29, he was dispatched to a complaint called in by PPD Det. Dennis Hutchinson, who was off duty and who reported that the driver of the vehicle in question was driving at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of traffic and over the roadway lines.
Allen wrote that he pulled in behind the vehicle on University Drive, and observed the vehicle go over the fog line multiple times and hit his brakes abruptly multiple times.
Upon walking up to the vehicle, Allen wrote, he saw the driver, Jimmy John Adkins, 33, of Lawson Hill, Pike Side, had his hand down in his lap, was moving around quickly and looked back multiple times before the officer made contact.
Adkins, the citation said, was found to be acting nervous and jittery and was asked to step out of the vehicle. Adkins gave Allen consent to search the vehicle, at which time he found oxycodone and gabapentin pills, as well as drug paraphernalia which had a white crystal substance on it, the citation said.
Allen wrote that he also found $1,360 in Adkins’ pocket.
Adkins was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a prescription drug not in a proper container, third-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified), possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic charge.