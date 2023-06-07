Prestonsburg Police have arrested three people on trafficking charges in two separate incidents recently.
According to court documents, the first arrests came on May 29, after officers responded to a call reporting that there were two people possibly dead at the Double Kwik at Allen.
Officer Dennis Hutchinson wrote that he and two other officers arrived on scene and were advised the vehicle in which the subjects were seen — a 2016 Toyota Camry — had pulled out and was headed west on Ky. 1428.
Hutchinson wrote that the vehicle was located parked at a nearby store and officers made contact with the occupants — driver Kevin Shawn Spears, 36, and his wife, Christa N. Spears, both of Allen, and Megan Michelle Ball, 28, of Ky. 1426, Dana.
Hutchinson wrote he could smell an odor of marijuana in the vehicle and he noticed that Kevin Spears kept trying to hide black bag that was in the front seat. The bag, Hutchinson wrote, had several clear plastic bags in it.
Upon search of the bag, the citation said, officers found that one of the bags contained approximately 2.3 grams of a substance believed to be methamphetamine and there were three other bags containing 5.1 grams of a gray powder substance that Christa Spears said was fentanyl and heroin.
In addition, Hutchinson wrote, the bag contained marijuana and drug paraphernalia, including pipes and plastic straws.
The citation said Christa Spears told officers the substances belonged to Kevin Spears, but Kevin Spears denied ownership. Christa Spears, the citation said, then said the marijuana was hers and that Kevin Spears “does meth.”
Kevin Spears and Christa Spears were both arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine), first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ball, court documents said, could barely stand up or follow directions and was arrested on a charge of public intoxication.
All three were lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center.
According to court documents, a third trafficking arrest occurred June 2, when PPD Officer Keegan Williams responded to a complaint of a possibly intoxicated driver in the area of Ky. 114.
Williams, court documents said, located the vehicle — a 2006 Chevrolet Impala — and conducted a traffic stop after seeing the vehicle cross the fog line of the roadway twice.
While speaking with the driver, the citation said, Williams noticed that a passenger, identified as Charles Cantrell, 47, of Jim Arnett Branch, Salyersville, was acting suspiciously.
Williams wrote that he obtained permission to search the vehicle and noticed that Cantrell, after exiting, was making odd movements, as if he had something in his pants.
The citation said Cantrell gave consent to search his person, at which time Williams and Officer Jason Arms located a baggie containing several pills believed to be gabapentin, as well as a black box on Cantrell’s person. The box, the citation said, was found to containing a baggie containing a large crystal-like rock believed to be methamphetamine, another plastic baggie containing a substance believed to be methamphetamine, several small pink pills believed to be oxycodone and several orange pills believed to be suboxone.
Cantrell, the citation said, admitted the substances were his without being asked, and Williams wrote that the amount of substances indicated they were for more than personal use. In addition, the citation said, Cantrell was found to be in possession of $800 in cash.
Cantrell was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 2 grams of methamphetamine), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 10 dosage units, drug unspecified) and third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 20 dosage units, drug unspecified).