A Johnson County man was arrested on several charges after, Prestonsburg Police said, he endangered a woman and her baby.
According to an arrest citation, on July 21, Prestonsburg Police Officer David Duncan was dispatched to an assault report at Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center.
Upon arrival, the citation said, Duncan spoke with the victim and hospital staff, who advised that Zackery Blevins, 23, of Airport Road, Hagerhill, and the victim had been arguing since the night before and Blevins drove the victim to work at the hospital.
Blevins, the citation said, attempted to drive off at a high rate of speed as the victim was attempting to get out of the vehicle and continued driving at a high rate of speed with the victim and her 18-month-old child in the vehicle. During that time, the citation said, Blevins refused to take the victim back to the hospital and said that he was going to “kill everyone in the car” then himself.
Eventually, he drove the victim back to the hospital, the citation said.
Duncan obtained video of the incident from the hospital security and made contact with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, who arrested Blevins. Duncan, the citation said, then lodged Blevins in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment (two counts), third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and third-degree terroristic threatening.